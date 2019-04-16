Bobby song to woo women for BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: BJP has turned to a popular number of Bollywood blockbuster of 1973 , 'Bobby', to woo women voters in the four-phase Lok Sbha elections in

Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to be held during April 29-May 19.

The melodic song, Main Maike Nahin Jaungi ( I will not visit my mother's place), incidentally penned by a Congress leader, is set to appeal the women voters to defer their plan to visit their mother this summer and stay back in their in-law's place to cast their votes in the ensuing LS polls.

“The last stanza of the song in which the Bobby girl Dimple Kapadia pledges her lover in the film, Rishi Kapoor, not to visit her mother's place as well as the tune of the number has been adopted in the poll campaign of the party to woo women voters”, a spokesman of BJP told mediaperson here on Monday.

The song was penned by former Congress MLA Bittal Bhai Patel who represented Surkhi assembly seat under Sagar district in MP twice in the past.

BJP has decided to intensify its campaign to increase voting percentage of women in this election.

Women usually visit their parents this time around as their wards take a break from their study due to summer vacation declared by their schools.

“The 2014 Lok Sabha elections had witnessed a fall in voting percentage of women. Our study had found that women living in urban areas prefer to visit their mother in summer due to vacation declared by schools where their children study.

“Hence, we have decided to appeal them not to visit their mother this summer and stay back with their husbands to vote”, the BJP spokesman said by way of explanation.