Azam Khan has insulted crores of women, should apologise: Amit Shah

Kodinar: BJP national president Amit Shah said on Monday that SP leader Azam Khan has not only insulted BJP candidate Jaya Prada but insulted crores of women in the country for which he should apologise.

“They have all come all together only for a show-biz. SP leader Azam Khan has passed disgusting comment on BJP candidate Jaya Prada which is an insult of "Matr-Shakti"(motherhood). The comment on Jaya Prada is not merely a comment on her but is rather a comment on crores of women in the country,” said Amit Shah.

“I want to ask SP, Mayawati and Rahul Gandhi whether they agree with the comment passed by Azam Khan. I demand an apology from SP, BSP and Azam Khan. Azam Khan should apologise to the crores of mothers in this country,” said Shah

While addressing a rally in the presence of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan said, “I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear.”

However, asserting that he did not name anyone, the SP leader later said that he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty. Jaya Prada, who is contesting from Rampur on BJP’s ticket, has earlier represented the constituency as a Samajwadi Party lawmaker.