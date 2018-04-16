TN professor suspended, ‘lured’ girls to do ‘certain' things for senior officials

In an udio clip, Nirmala Devi, a faculty members of Mathematics Department at Devanga Arts College, is heard telling the girls that an 'opportunity' has come for doing certain things 'secretly' for a very senior official of the Madurai Kamaraj University to which the college is affiliated. (Facebook | Screengrab)

Chennai: An assistant professor from a private arts college in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district was suspended following student complaints that they were being ‘lured’ by her to get ‘certain things’ done.

According to reports, the students, in return, were being promised academic progress and financial support.

The incident became public after an audio clip of the professor’s telephonic conversation with the girls was leaked online on Sunday.

According to reports, in about 20 minutes audio clip, Nirmala Devi, a faculty members of Mathematics Department at Devanga Arts College, is heard telling the girls that an “opportunity” has come for doing certain things “secretly” for a very senior official of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) to which the college is affiliated.

“For doing something successfully, they (the officials) are expecting college students for certain things. I have not gone down to this level till now… By ‘certain things’ I hope, being college students, you will be able to grasp it quickly,” she is heard telling the girls.

The professor could further be heart telling the girls, pursuing undergraduate degree, that if they come under the ‘scheme’, the MKU will serve like their “backbone” and ensure career progression up to the level of doctorate.

Though the girls, at different points, could be heard saying they were not interested, she keeps telling them not to decide hastily and instead think independently and clearly and tell her. She even gave the girls three days’ time to decide on the offer made by her. When the girls told her not to talk about this again, Nirmala Devi sought an assurance from them that they will not reveal the conversation to anyone.

Talking to a television channel, Nirmala Devi said that her intention was not bad and that the girls were twisting the whole issue.