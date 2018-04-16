Telangana government plans to market bamboo items

ADILABAD: The state government is planning to add value to bamboo products made by the Kolam tribals. There is a good demand for handicrafts made of bamboo as they are both natural and sustainable.

Along with experts, minister for forest and environment Jogu Ramanna will be going for a two-day visit to Tripura on April 16, to study the Tripura government’s efforts to create revenue avenues for its tribals by adding value to the bamboo items. The team will also study their marketing tactics that can improve the household income of the tribals.

Tripura has a Bamboo Mission that promotes handmade bamboo products. Tripura is known for its elegant cane and bamboo handicrafts with beautiful weaving and attractive designs.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Ramanna said that they were trying to add value to the bamboo handicrafts by training communities like Kolams who have traditionally depended on bamboo and the collection on minor forest produce for their living.

He said soon Tribal Welfare Commissioner would convene a meeting with the representatives of Particularly Vul-nerable Tribal Groups to know their problems.

Steps would be taken to improve their economic conditions for their welfare immediately after returning from Tripura.