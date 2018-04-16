search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government plans to market bamboo items

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Apr 16, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Tripura is known for its elegant cane and bamboo handicrafts with beautiful weaving and attractive designs.
Tripura has a Bamboo Mission that promotes handmade bamboo products. (Representational image)
 Tripura has a Bamboo Mission that promotes handmade bamboo products. (Representational image)

ADILABAD: The state government is planning to add value to bamboo products made by the Kolam tribals. There is a good demand for handicrafts made of bamboo as they are both natural and sustainable.

Along with experts, minister for forest and environment Jogu Ramanna will be going for a two-day visit to Tripura on April 16, to study the Tripura government’s efforts to create revenue avenues for its tribals by adding value to the bamboo items. The team will also study their marketing tactics that can improve the household income of the tribals. 

 

Tripura has a Bamboo Mission that promotes handmade bamboo products. Tripura is known for its elegant cane and bamboo handicrafts with beautiful weaving and attractive designs. 

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Ramanna said that they were trying to add value to the bamboo handicrafts by training communities like Kolams who have traditionally depended on bamboo and the collection on minor forest produce for their living.

He said soon Tribal Welfare Commissioner would convene a meeting with the representatives of Particularly Vul-nerable Tribal Groups to know their problems. 

Steps would be taken to improve their economic conditions for their welfare immediately after returning from Tripura.

Tags: kolam tribals, bamboo products
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday under questioning by US Representative Ben Luján that, for security reasons, Facebook also collects “data of people who have not signed up for Facebook.”
 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Marvel fan's texts to his girlfriend about rules of watching Avengers go viral

He even added that he will take girl to her favourite ice-cream place if she follows the rules (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Massive protests across nation over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Protest held over Unnao and Kathua rape cases at Carter Rd in Mumbai's Bandra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

India lodges protest after Pak prevents Sikh pilgrims from meeting diplomats

Sikh pilgrims march during the Baisakhi festival, at the shrine of Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, some 50 kilometers from Islamabad, Pakistan, April 14, 2018.(Photo: AP)

2-day-old girl's body found stuffed in toilet duct; parents on run

The baby, investigating officers suspect, was brought into the clinic on the pretext of a consultation and flushed down the toilet. (Photo: Representational | Pexels)

AIIMS debars professor from guiding scholars after PhD student attempts suicide

'All the students doing PhD thesis under her have been shifted to other faculty members. Also, she will not be guiding any student for the next three years,' said a senior doctor at AIIMS. (Photo: File)

Govt considering ordinance to bring back original provisions of SC/ST Act

Dalit groups had organised protests across the country on April 2 against the alleged dilution of the Act through the March 20 verdict of the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham