Surat minor rape victim from Odisha? State SPs asked to gather information

Bhubaneswar: Suspecting that an unidentified girl, whose body was found in Surat 10 days ago with signs of rape and torture, could be from Odisha, all the superintendents of police (SPs) in the state were on Monday asked to collect information on the missing girls in their jurisdictions.

The basis of the suspicion was that a large number of people migrated from Odisha to Surat, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma told reporters in Bhubaneswar. The body of the unidentified girl was found in Surat earlier in April and officials there suspect that the girl, who was possibly held captive, tortured and raped over a period of time, belonged to Odisha.

"We have asked all the district SPs to gather information on the missing girls in their areas after receiving information on the rape and murder of a girl from the Surat police commissioner," the DGP said.

"The Surat Police has sought information as it suspects that the victim could be a native of Odisha," he added.

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja also told reporters that the victim might be from Odisha.

"The victim would be in the age group of 9 to 11 years. The four-foot tall girl was wearing a blue pair of jeans and a t-shirt," the DGP said, adding that the SPs were given her details.

The body of the girl was found from the bushes near a cricket ground in the Bhestan locality of Surat on April 6. It bore 86 injury marks, including on her private parts.

A doctor at the Civil Hospital in Surat had said the nature of injuries suggested that she was possibly held captive, tortured and raped.