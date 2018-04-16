Police gathers info against Sarve Satyanarayana for abusing collector

Hyderabad: A day after the alleged nuisance created by former Union minister Sarvey Satyanarayana at an official programme at Kukatpally on Saturday, the Cyberabad police are collecting information on the incident.

Mr Satyanarayana had allegedly abused the district collector and injured a revenue inspector at the programme organised on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to officials, notice is yet to be served to Mr Satyanarayan as part of the investigation. Considering the sensitivity of the case and his role as a member of Opposition, the police are handling the case with caution.

“The incident happened in a public meeting in the presence of city residents, officials and other elected representatives. So we are collecting as much information as possible. We are also gathering video footage of the program to get clarity on what happened there,” said an official from Cyberabad.

Revenue inspector Ashwin Kumar suffered an injury on the nose and was sent for a medical examination.

During the programme at Kukatpally Y Junction, Mr Satyanarayana entered the venue along with his supporters. As he delivering his speech criticising the government, the Kukatpally MLA who was on the dais raised objections saying that the platform was not a political one.

An angered Mr Satyan-arayana abused the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector and also manhandled the revenue inspector on the dais. He was booked under various sections of IPC.