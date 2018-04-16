search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Police gathers info against Sarve Satyanarayana for abusing collector

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Revenue inspector Ashwin Kumar suffered an injury on the nose and was sent for a medical examination.
Sarvey Satyanarayana (Photo: Facebook)
 Sarvey Satyanarayana (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: A day after the alleged nuisance created by former Union minister Sarvey Satyanarayana at an official programme at Kukatpally on Saturday, the Cyberabad police are collecting information on the incident.

Mr Satyanarayana had allegedly abused the district collector and injured a revenue inspector at the programme organised on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

 

According to officials, notice is yet to be served to Mr Satyanarayan as part of the investigation. Considering the sensitivity of the case and his role as a member of Opposition, the police are handling the case with caution.

“The incident happened in a public meeting in the presence of city residents, officials and other elected representatives. So we are collecting as much information as possible. We are also gathering video footage of the program to get clarity on what happened there,” said an official from Cyberabad.

Revenue inspector Ashwin Kumar suffered an injury on the nose and was sent for a medical examination. 

During the programme at Kukatpally Y Junction, Mr Satyanarayana entered the venue along with his supporters. As he delivering his speech criticising the government, the Kukatpally MLA who was on the dais raised objections saying that the platform was not a political one.

An angered Mr Satyan-arayana abused the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector and also manhandled the revenue inspector on the dais. He was booked under various sections of IPC.

Tags: sarvey satyanarayana, ambedkar jayanti, kukatpally, sarve satyanarayana, medchal malkajgiri
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Sarvey Satyanarayana injures revenue inspector’s nose
TRS seeks Sarve Satyanarayana’s apology


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday under questioning by US Representative Ben Luján that, for security reasons, Facebook also collects “data of people who have not signed up for Facebook.”
 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Marvel fan's texts to his girlfriend about rules of watching Avengers go viral

He even added that he will take girl to her favourite ice-cream place if she follows the rules (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

A street choked by burning trash

Garbage illegally dumped at Kadernahalli junction

Massive protests across nation over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Protest held over Unnao and Kathua rape cases at Carter Rd in Mumbai's Bandra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

India lodges protest after Pak prevents Sikh pilgrims from meeting diplomats

Sikh pilgrims march during the Baisakhi festival, at the shrine of Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, some 50 kilometers from Islamabad, Pakistan, April 14, 2018.(Photo: AP)

2-day-old girl's body found stuffed in toilet duct; parents on run

The baby, investigating officers suspect, was brought into the clinic on the pretext of a consultation and flushed down the toilet. (Photo: Representational | Pexels)

AIIMS debars professor from guiding scholars after PhD student attempts suicide

'All the students doing PhD thesis under her have been shifted to other faculty members. Also, she will not be guiding any student for the next three years,' said a senior doctor at AIIMS. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham