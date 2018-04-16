search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi responsible for terrifying state of affairs: Ex-bureaucrats write to PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 9:19 am IST
The letter criticised govt’s failure 'in performing the most basic of the responsibilities given to it by the people'.
The letter suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out to the families affected by the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, seek their 'forgiveness' and ensure speedy justice through an SIT probe and a fast-track court. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The letter suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out to the families affected by the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, seek their 'forgiveness' and ensure speedy justice through an SIT probe and a fast-track court. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: As thousands of people from across the country take to street to express outrage over the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, a group of 49 retired civil servants wrote a strong-worded open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for what they called a “terrifying state of affairs”.

The letter criticised in strongest terms what they dubbed the government’s failure “in performing the most basic of the responsibilities given to it by the people”.

 

Expressing concern over the “decline in the secular, democratic, and liberal values enshrined in our constitution”, the letter said, “The bestiality and the barbarity involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child shows the depths of depravity that we have sunk into. In post-Independence India, this is our darkest hour and we find the response of our Government, the leaders of our political parties inadequate and feeble.”

The letter did not spare the serving bureaucrats either, saying they “seem to have failed in their duty”.

Read: Here's what ex-bureaucrats wrote in an open letter to PM Modi

The gangrape and murder of the 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua shocked the country after a police chargesheet exposed the horrifying details of the case.

Also Read: Kathua case: Meerut student travelled to J&K to rape 8-yr-old, says chargesheet

The country saw huge uproars across various states on Sunday when citizens came out on the streets with candles and placards holding vigils for the victims of brutality. Marches and sit in protests were held in various partys of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Ajmer, Bhopal and Chandigarh.

The girl, belonging to a nomadic community, was kidnapped on January 10 and over the next one week was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped before being strangled and her head bashed in. It has been alleged that the crime was committed to warn off the Muslim nomadic community away from the areas belonging to Hindus.

Last Sunday, a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath's house. She claimed she had been raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother and tried to end her life only after she failed to get justice. On Monday, her father, who had been mercilessly thrashed - allegedly by MLA Sengar' brother -- for his refusal to withdraw the case, died in police custody.

Calling the two points “a moment of existential crisis, a turning point”, the letter suggested that the government's response will determine if the nation will overcome the crisis.

The Prime Minister, the retired bureaucrats said, should take five measures, which focus on capping hate crimes, offering special protection to Muslims, Dalits, minorities, women and children. It also suggested that the Prime Minister reaches out to the families affected by the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, seek their "forgiveness" and ensure speedy justice through an Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and a fast-track court.

Tags: ex-bureaucrats write to prime minister, open letter, narendra modi, kathu rape case, unnao rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Here's what ex-bureaucrats wrote in an open letter to PM Modi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Charlie Chaplin birthday: 10 quotes which prove his genius

On the occasion of Charlie Chaplin’s 129th birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes by him that proves he was more than just a comic genius. (Photo: AP)
 

7-year-old Hyderabad boy scales peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro

Pothuraju was accompanied by his mother Lavanya, coach Thammineni Bharath, a fellow mountaineer Shangabandi Srujana, and another woman, all from Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday under questioning by US Representative Ben Luján that, for security reasons, Facebook also collects “data of people who have not signed up for Facebook.”
 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Here's what ex-bureaucrats wrote in an open letter to PM Modi

The letter requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fast-track the prosecution of the perpetrators of the gangrapes and set-up a court directed Special Investigation team (SIT) in the Unnao case. (Photo: File)

India seeks China's help in speeding-up of Bengaluru-Chennai train corridor

The proposal was made for increasing the speed of the Bengaluru-Chennai corridor to 150 kmph. (Representational Image)

Girl found dead may have been held captive, tortured, raped: Surat police

People take part in a protest demanding justice for the victims of Kathua and Unnao rape cases, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Veerappan’s aide Simon Anthoniyappa dies at Victoria hospital

A file photo of Simon in police custody

Naveen Kumar in SIT custody, narco test soon

o subject him to narco-analysis test at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Gandhinagar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham