search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Gautam Gambhir and Dinesh Karthik will be eyeing victory to ease the pressure on their respective teams. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs DD: Daredevils strike early, Sunil Narine departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Judge who acquitted all accused in 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case resigns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
Justice Ravinder Reddy this morning acquitted all five accused in 2007 Mecca Masjid blast for lack of evidence.
Hours after delivering the Mecca Masjid blast verdict, special NIA judge Ravinder Reddy resigned on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Hours after delivering the Mecca Masjid blast verdict, special NIA judge Ravinder Reddy resigned on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Hours after delivering the Mecca Masjid blast verdict, special NIA judge Ravinder Reddy resigned on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier on Monday, all the five accused, including right wing activist Swami Aseemanad, in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

 

Delivering the verdict, the court said the country's top anti-terror body, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had failed to prove anyone's guilt.

Also Read: 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case: Swami Aseemanand, all others acquitted

Nine people were killed and over 50 injured when the blast ripped through the historic mosque during Friday prayers on May 18, 2007.

After initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to CBI, which filed a chargesheet.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the case from the CBI in 2011.

Ten people allegedly belonging to right wing organisations were named as accused in the case.

However, only five of them -- Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand alias Naba Kumar Sarkar, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajendra Chowdhary -- who were arrested and faced trial in the case.

Two other accused -- Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra -- are absconding while another accused Sunil Joshi had died.

A total of 226 witnesses were examined during the trial and as many as 411 documents exhibited.

In March 2017, a court in Rajasthan had sentenced Devendra Gupta and others to life in jail in the Ajmer Dargah blast case.

Tags: mecca masjid case, national investigation agency, nia court, hyderabad blast, ravinder reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

2007 Mecca Masjid blast case: Swami Aseemanand, all others acquitted


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
 

Ola to add 10,000 electric three-wheelers to fleet

In May last year, Ola had launched its first electric vehicle project in Nagpur.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

As nation mourn's Kathua rape victim, her name becomes most searched on porn site

The incident has triggered outrage across the nation (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi discontinues Mi A1 in India, ahead of Mi 6X launch: Report

The smartphone which was first launched in September 2017 in India, is an Android One version of the Mi 5X aka Mi A1.
 

10 types of biryani you must know about

The Biryani, a mixed rice dish that has been adored and adorned across kitchens in India, however, has a mysterious past. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 minors found hanging from tree in Barmer, cops say could be mass suicide

The two girls aged 12 and 13 years were from Dalit families while the boy was a 17-year-old from a minority community. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Apologise for defaming Hindus: BJP asks Congress after Mecca Masjid blast verdict

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Congress has long 'defamed' Hindus for votes and demanded that party chief Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for terms such as 'Hindu terror'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Danish woman rape: Delhi HC upholds life term till death given to 5 convicts

The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeal of the convicts challenging their conviction and jail term awarded by a trial court in 2016. (Photo: File)

Karnataka assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates

BJP's central election committee on Sunday held a meet in New Delhi to finalise the second list of its candidates. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Missing Army man joins terror group Hizbul Mujahideen: J&K police

According to the police, Idrees Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham