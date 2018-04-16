search on deccanchronicle.com
Goods train travels for 2 km without 5 bogies in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 1:57 am IST
The incident occurred at Panpana station in Balasore district on Saturday night.
The detached bogies were brought later to Khantapada station. No casualty was reported in the incident. (Representational image)
Balasore: A week after an express train went backwards without its engine, another such incident was reported in Odisha’s Balasore district where five bogies were detached from a goods train engine.

The train ran for two km after the detachment of the bogies, reports said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Panpana station in Balasore district on Saturday night.

 

According to reports, five bogies of a goods train, moving from Dhamra to Tata, got detached from the engine and the train arrived at Khantapada station covering a distance of around two km with the remaining bogies.

The detached bogies were brought later to Khantapada station. No casualty was reported in the incident.

