search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fire at Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi, 250 shanties gutted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 1:54 am IST
While most people escaped with their lives intact; all documents, clothes and food were gutted in the fire.
A woman sits at the site after an early morning fire gutted Rohingya camp in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 A woman sits at the site after an early morning fire gutted Rohingya camp in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Loud cries, panic, despair prevailed at Kanchen Kunj near Okhla when a fire broke out at the Rohingya camp on early Sunday and gutted as many as 250 shanties sheltering around 226 refugees.

While most people escaped with their lives intact; all documents, clothes and food were gutted in the fire.

 

“No one was injured, except for one who received minor burn injuries on his hand. Three cooking gas cylinders also exploded during the rescue operation,” a police officer said. 

The fire broke out at the camp at 3am on Sunday when residents were deep in sleep and are not sure how it the camp caught fire. According to fire officials, “We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. It began at 3 am. A call was made to the fire control room around 3.15 am and fire tenders were pressed into service. It took almost four hours to douse the fire in the camp where the families reside.”

According to the police, all the homes in the camp were made of asbestos sheets; all of them were gutted. It added that the fire began at the back of the camp where the toilets are located.

According to a resident, “The fire first gutted the homes and turned into a fireball within no time. We could could barely get enough time to get ut belongings. We blindly ran out to save ourselves from being singed. The fire could have spread further to adjoining slums, but fortunately it was controlled by the fire department.” 

Several neighbours reached the spot with breakfast and tea. Efforts are underway to gather clothes, provide alternative shelter for women and children and make arrangements for food.  

Forty-six Rohingya families reside in the camp, which is the only Rohingya camp in Delhi.

Tags: rohingya camp, kanchen kunj, refugees
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday under questioning by US Representative Ben Luján that, for security reasons, Facebook also collects “data of people who have not signed up for Facebook.”
 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Marvel fan's texts to his girlfriend about rules of watching Avengers go viral

He even added that he will take girl to her favourite ice-cream place if she follows the rules (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Veerappan’s aide Simon Anthoniyappa dies at Victoria hospital

A file photo of Simon in police custody

Naveen Kumar in SIT custody, narco test soon

o subject him to narco-analysis test at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

H1B visas not to hit Indian job prospects: US academics

Picture for representation

NGT team takes stock of Varthur, Agara lakes

Foam overflowing at Varthur Lake in Bengaluru. (Photo:DC)

Multi-layer structure at Silk Board by 2021

Construction work at the Central Silk Board Junction. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham