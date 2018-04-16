search on deccanchronicle.com
Chennai: Boy thrown off mall escalator, dies

The victim was identified as Naveen Kanna (10), a class 5 student of Drivers’ Colony in Tondiarpet.
The incident took place on April 10 when Naveen and his elder sister Geetha had gone to Express Avenue mall in Royapettah to play video games.
Chennai: A 10-year-old schoolboy who had been thrown off an elevator on April 10 in one of the city’s popular shopping malls, succumbed to injuries on Saturday night.

The incident took place on April 10 when Naveen and his elder sister Geetha had gone to Express Avenue mall in Royapettah to play video games. According to the complaint given by Naveen’s father Sanil Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, Naveen’s bag had got stuck in the escalator and he was thrown off from the second floor of the mall.

But police sources said the incident happened when the boy was trying to take a selfie from the second floor. “His bag got stuck in the railing of the escalator and he was thrown off," a source said.  CCTV footage released by the police shows a few shoppers on the ground floor being taken aback when they witnessed a boy falling in front of them. 

The boy was taken to Royapettah Government Hospital, from where he was transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, Naveen had become unresponsive to the treatment and died on Saturday.

According to the post-mortem report, Naveen had suffered a crack in his skull, but there was no external injury, the police said. Sanil Kumar blamed the mall management for poor safety measures and he also sought action against the management in his complaint to Anna Salai police. A case was registered and investigations are on.

Tags: rajiv gandhi government general hospital, anna salai police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




