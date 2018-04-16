Amid outrage over rape case, BJP’s Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj inaugurates ‘nightclub’

The incident comes at a time when BJP MP Saskhi Maharaj's constituency Unnao has been rocked by a case of rape in which a party MLA has been arrested. (Photo: File/PTI)

Unnao: BJP parliamentarian Sakshi Maharaj, who is known for his controversial remarks that have time and again embarrassed his party, has stoked a fresh controversy by inaugurating a ‘nightclub’ in Lucknow.

As the pictures of the saffron-robed Hindutva leader at the venue in the posh Aliganj locality of the state capital drew criticism, the MP claimed that he was "tricked" into attending the event which had harmed his image. He further demanded that police take action against the "culprit".

The incident comes at a time when his constituency Unnao has been rocked by a case of rape in which a party MLA has been arrested.

However, the owner of the establishment claimed that it was not a nightclub but a restaurant where no liquor would be served. He claimed that there was "typographical error" in the invitation card.

Photographs showing the 62-year-old Unnao MP accepting an idol of Lord Ganesh were put on the social media while TV channels too aired visuals of the event.

The MP's representative Ashok Katiyar claimed that a senior BJP leader "tricked" the MP into attending the function.

"The MP was to leave for Delhi but a senior office bearer of the party took him to the function saying that it was organised by his close relative," Katiyar said.

Even after reaching there, he was not told that he has to inaugurate anything and was made to do it all of a sudden, Katiyar claimed, adding that it could also be part of "some conspiracy".

"Since the 2019 elections are just round the corner, MPs do attend various events and making inquiries about all the things does not always look nice," Katiyar said.

He also said that the BJP MP has written a letter to the SSP, Lucknow, alleging that he was tricked into inaugurating the "nightclub".

"I came to know later from the media that the restaurant which I inaugurated is a nightclub...this incident has harmed my image," he said in the letter.

The MP also demanded an inquiry and action against the guilty.

Samajwadi Party lost no time in taking a jibe at the ruling party with its spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari saying, "It is very clear that the BJP government and BJP leaders have no idea as to what they were doing."

Unnao district has of late been in news for wrong reasons after allegations of rape were levelled against BJP's Bangarmau MLA Kuldip Singh Sengar.

The MLA was arrested by the CBI after the case was handed over to the central probe agency last week.

The state government has been under fire for not taking appropriate action against Sengar.

(With PTI inputs)