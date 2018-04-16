search on deccanchronicle.com
Missing Army man joins terror group Hizbul Mujahideen: J&K police

Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the group on Sunday.
According to the police, Idrees Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.(Representational image)
Srinagar: An Army man who had gone missing from south Kashmir earlier in April has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, police officials said on Monday. Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the group on Sunday, a police official said.

The official said Mir had gone missing from Shopian. He joined the group along with two locals who had also been missing. The Army maintains that he is "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.

 

According to the police, Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.

