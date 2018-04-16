search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

61-day fishing ban begins in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 6:23 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 6:23 am IST
As a result of the ban, over 6,000 mechanised boats will remain docked for the next two months.
Hundreds of boats lie idle at Kasimedu as 61-day fishing ban begins on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 Hundreds of boats lie idle at Kasimedu as 61-day fishing ban begins on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The extended fishing ban in the Tamil Nadu had begun on Sunday, adding to the woes of fishermen who were already severely hit by the Ennore oil spill.

For years Tamil Nadu had been implementing the fishing ban for 45-47 days, but adhering to the Union Agriculture Ministry, the state government had implemented the ban for 61 days to increase the fish reproduction.

 

Although the central government gave a period of 5 years to state governments to implement the newly extended ban on the respective coasts, Tamil Nadu had decided to implement the advice from this year. As a result of the ban, over 6,000 mechanised boats will remain docked for the next two months.

Meanwhile, the fishermen expressed concerns over the extended ban, as they fear the ban would push them into poverty. “The oil spill in January and the subsequent 45-day ban had affected the sales last year,” K. Bharathi, president of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said. He added that the fishing ban was not the only solution to increase the fish count. The government should take innovative measures, he said.

Tags: tamil nadu fisherman, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday under questioning by US Representative Ben Luján that, for security reasons, Facebook also collects “data of people who have not signed up for Facebook.”
 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Marvel fan's texts to his girlfriend about rules of watching Avengers go viral

He even added that he will take girl to her favourite ice-cream place if she follows the rules (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Veerappan’s aide Simon Anthoniyappa dies at Victoria hospital

A file photo of Simon in police custody

Naveen Kumar in SIT custody, narco test soon

o subject him to narco-analysis test at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

H1B visas not to hit Indian job prospects: US academics

Picture for representation

NGT team takes stock of Varthur, Agara lakes

Foam overflowing at Varthur Lake in Bengaluru. (Photo:DC)

Multi-layer structure at Silk Board by 2021

Construction work at the Central Silk Board Junction. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham