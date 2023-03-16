  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2023 Land-for-jobs scam: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 16, 2023, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 1:18 pm IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media (PTI file image)
New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court it will not arrest Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav this month, after which the politician agreed he will appear before the central probe agency on March 25 for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel's statement that the agency was not thinking about arresting Tejashwi Yadav in this month.

Following the assurance, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Tejashwi Yadav, submitted to the court his client will appear on March 25 before the investigating officer at CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 am.

Noting the submissions by both the parties, the high court disposed of the petition, in which Tejashwi Yadav has sought quashing of summons issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi in his plea said he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5.

He said he had requested that either he be allowed to appear in the CBI office at Patna or if any information or documents are required from his side then he shall provide the same through his authorised representative at New Delhi.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009. The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment. 

Tags: bihar deputy chief minister tejashwi yadav, rjd leader tejashwi yadav, land-for-jobs scam, tejashwi yadav to appear before cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


