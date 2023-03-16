  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2023 CBI registers case a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI registers case against Manish Sisodia in Feedback Unit case

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 16, 2023, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 1:36 pm IST
AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court (PTI file image)
 AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court (PTI file image)

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in connection with the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which was allegedly doing political snooping, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has booked Sisodia, a 1992-batch IRS officer Sukesh Kumar Jain who was then secretary of vigilance, retired CISF DIG Rakesh Kumar Sinha who was working as special advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and joint director in FBU, they said.

Besides, former joint deputy director of Intelligence Bureau Pradeep Kumar' Punj, who was working as deputy director of the Feedback Unit, retired assistant commandant of CISF Satish Khetrapal who was working as feedback officer and Gopal Mohan, advisor, anti-corruption, to Kejriwal were also booked in the case, officials said.

Sisodia was earlier arrested by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case and is behind bars in an Enforcement Directorate case.

The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the Feedback Unit in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", the CBI said.

The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure, it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, but no agenda note was circulated. No sanction from the Lt Governor was taken for appointments in the Feedback Unit, it alleged.

"The Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence/intelligence qua miscellaneous issues," the CBI said in its preliminary enquiry report.

The CBI registered the preliminary enquiry on a reference from the Delhi government's vigilance department, which had detected irregularities in the Feedback Unit.

...
Tags: delhi deputy chief minister manish sisodia, cbi case against sisodia, feedback unit case, fresh case against sisodia
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges
Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

Latest From Nation

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media (PTI file image)

Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tabled a Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly (DC)

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister tables budget of Rs 2.79 lakh crore for 2023-24

BRS MLC K Kavitha (PTI)

BRS leader Kavitha skips ED summons in Delhi Excise Policy case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performs 'Bhumi Puja' for the tourism development works of Anjanadri Hill at Anegundi, in Koppal district (PTI)

Basaveshwara's 108-feet statue to be constructed in Belagavi district



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media (PTI file image)

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BRS leader Kavitha skips ED summons in Delhi Excise Policy case

BRS MLC K Kavitha (PTI)

SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Kavitha to appear before ED today, ministers rush to Delhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha speaks during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->