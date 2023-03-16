  
Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2023 Andhra Pradesh Finan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister tables budget of Rs 2.79 lakh crore for 2023-24

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 16, 2023, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 12:33 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tabled a Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly (DC)
 Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tabled a Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly (DC)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday tabled a Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly here.

Of the total budget, Rs 54,228 crore has been allocated for direct benefit schemes (DBT), which include YSR Pension Kanuka getting Rs 21,435 crore, YSR Rythu Bharosa (Rs 4,020 crore), Jagananna Vidya Devena (Rs 2,842 crore) and Jagananna Vasati Devena (Rs 2,200 crore).

Other major DBT allocations are YSR Asara (Rs 6,700 crore), YSR Cheyuta (Rs 5,000 crore) and Amma Vodi (Rs 6,500 crore).

Besides DBT schemes, Rajendranath has earmarked Rs 15,882 crore for Health & Family Welfare, Price Stabilisation Fund (Rs 3,000), Manabadi Nadu-Nedu (Rs 3,500 crore) and Panchayati Raj & Rural Development (Rs 15,873 crore).

Likewise, the Budget allocated Rs 9,381 crore for the Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Scheduled Castes Component (Rs 20,005 crore), Scheduled Tribes Component (Rs 6,929 crore) and Backward Classes Component (Rs 38,605 crore).

Under welfare for communities, the Finance Minister allocated Rs 4,887 crore for Kapu welfare and minority welfare (Rs 4,203 crore).

Similarly, Housing for Poor was allotted Rs 5,600 crore, Roads & Buildings department - Rs 9,118 crore, Irrigation  Rs 11,908 crore, Energy - Rs 6,456 crore, and Village and Ward Secretariats (Rs 3,858 crore) among others.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh assembly, finance minister buggana rajendranath reddy, andhra pradesh budget
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


