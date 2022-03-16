Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 Udupi girls not to a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Udupi girls not to attend class without hijab, to continue legal fight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who is also the head of the College Development Committee, asked the girls to attend the classes
We are saddened by the court verdict. Wearing Hijab is an important practice in our religion, the girls said. (Representational image: PTI)
 We are saddened by the court verdict. Wearing Hijab is an important practice in our religion, the girls said. (Representational image: PTI)

Udupi: The Udupi Muslim girls who had approached the High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab in classrooms, said that they will not attend class without Hijab and continue their legal fight.

The High Court upheld the Karnataka Government’s dress code and ruled that Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice.

 

Following the order, five girls except for Shifa held a press conference in Udupi on Tuesday evening.

Almas AH, one of the students from Government Women’s PU College said that she was saddened by the HC order.

“Our lawyers had placed all the necessary argument before the High Court. We had great hope in the court. But we are saddened by the court verdict. Wearing Hijab is an important practice in our religion,” she said.

When asked about approaching Supreme Court, she said that it would be decided after consultation with the lawyers.

 

“Wearing Hijab is Constitutional right and we want to follow the rights. Both religion and education are important for us. Our struggle is to get permission to attend classes wearing Hijab. We will not go to college without it,” Aliya Assadi, another girl, said.

“This is issue which should have been solved within the college campus. But the College principal and teachers denied our rights. It is because of the college authorities’ approach that the Muslim girls across the entire Karnataka have been denied the right to wear Hijab,” she added.

 

 Meanwhile, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who is also the head of the College Development Committee, asked the girls to respect the High Court judgment and attend the classes.

“ The college will treat the students without any discrimination. We request the girls to return to the campus and focus on education by following the court order,” Raghupathi Bhat said.

He added that their attendance issue will be taken care of and teachers have been asked to provide the notes and prepare them for the exams.

...
Tags: karnataka hijab controversy
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi


Latest From Nation

rime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

India's COVID vaccination drive science-driven, people-powered: PM Modi

AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann with Raghav Chadha, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)

Entire Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh: Mann

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hijab ban: SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict after Holi vacation

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Entire Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh: Mann

AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann with Raghav Chadha, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)

Hijab ban: SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict after Holi vacation

Supreme Court (PTI)

India's missile system is reliable and safe: Rajnath in Parliament

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Karnataka: Schools, colleges reopen in Udupi after hijab verdict

Students arriving at Government PU College for girls in Udupi (ANI)

Census: Citizens to be allowed to self-enumerate online

Apart from allowing the provision of online self-enumeration, home visit by the enumerators for collecting census data will continue as in the past. (Photo:ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->