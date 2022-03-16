TS to bear education expenses of Ukraine-returned students

The state government has been able to bring back 710 of the 740 medical students from Telangana from Ukraine. (Representational image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: In a major relief to over 700 medical students from Telangana pursuing MBBS courses and evacuated from Ukraine, Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao announced on Tuesday that the state government will bear their educational expenses to enable them to complete their course in India.

Rao made the statement in the state assembly and asked chief secretary Somesh Kumar to write to the Centre and seek its permission to allow these students complete their course in India.

The CM said that over 20,000 students from across India had gone to Ukraine to study medicine. The state government has been able to bring back 710 of the 740 medical students from Telangana from Ukraine.

"Now that the war is continuing, what will happen to their future? So, I want to say that the state government is ready to ensure they continue their education here. We will bear the expenditure so that they don’t have to discontinue or spoil their future," the CM said.

"To study MBBS in India, it was costing a student over Rs 1 crore. Since they could not afford this, they went to Ukraine where they had to pay only Rs 20-25 lakh," the CM said.