Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 Repeal proposal of G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Repeal proposal of GO 111 draws flak from activists

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 12:15 am IST
The two reservoirs, were ecological necessities, and without them, summers would be more severe, says Environmentalists
The GO was very much needed to protect the two reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. (DC photo)
 The GO was very much needed to protect the two reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. (DC photo)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement in the Assembly that the government would repeal GO 111 seems to have kicked a hornets’ nest as environmentalists and rights activists have taken up the cudgel against the Chief Minister’s decision.

They say the government will find it tough to legally withdraw the order, and that the GO was very much needed to protect the two reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

 

The GO 111 was issued by the erstwhile AP government in 1996 to protect the catchment areas of the two reservoirs, as they were the primary sources of drinking water for Hyderabad.

Environmentalist Dr Subba Rao said the objectives of the GO went beyond the protection of the two reservoirs. “It ensures a sustainable water resource management. We declared in 1946 that Hussainsagar water was unfit for drinking and 10-15 years ago, we did the same for Manjeera. Even the Godavari waters may become unfit with time, who knows?” he said.

 

Dr Rao added that the reservoirs were part of the only zero-energy water distribution system in the country, where no water was pumped from the sources, and hence they were completely infused into climate change adaptation. “The Central government must intervene to strengthen GO 111, considering India’s role in climate change stability,” he added.

Environmentalist Prof K. Purushottam Reddy said the GO had legal backing in the form of a Supreme Court judgement. “The law of the land is clear, it (the decision) is foolish on part of the ruling party. The state government behaves as if it is not bound by judicial orders,” Prof Reddy said.

 

He said the two reservoirs, along with hundreds of other lakes, were ecological necessities, and without them, summers would be more severe. The GO is very important because it prevents any polluting activity within 10 km of the backwaters of these two reservoirs, he said.

Prof Reddy said additionally, under the doctrine of implied powers, the state government was duty bound to protect the entire Musi river right from its mouth in Vikarabad. “Right now, only a statement has been made. But we are very serious. I am sure the people of Hyderabad will go all out and make a common cause for the protection of these two water bodies,” he said.

 

All about GO 111

* To prohibit polluting industries, major hotels, residential colonies or other establishments in the catchment of the lakes up to 10 kms from full tank level

* To monitor periodically the level of pesticides and fertiliser residues carried into the lakes.

* HMWSSB conducts studies through agencies like JNTUH or UoH at regular intervals and review the results once in six months

* To prevent acidification of lakes due to air pollution

* Total prohibition of location of industries in the prohibited zone

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, go 111, osmansagar, himayatsagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president on Tuesday sought the resignations of all 5 state unit chiefs

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India's missile system is reliable and safe

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. (DC Images)

New norms to restrain frequent disruption of AP Assembly

The state government has been able to bring back 710 of the 740 medical students from Telangana from Ukraine. (Representational image/ PTI)

TS to fund studies of Ukraine-returned MBBS students in India, says CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corps Commanders meeting failed to achieve any breakthrough

The 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China held on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

EPFO interest rates cut to 8.1 per cent, lowest in 40 years

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021. (Representational image/ ANI)

CJI Ramana lays foundation stone for arbitration centre building in Raidurg

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, SC judges Hima Kohli and L Nageshwara Rao, IT minister K T Rama Rao, Law minister Indrakaran Reddy perform puja during the foundation laying ceremony for construction of IAMC International Arbitration and Meditation Centre Trust at Raidurg in Hyderabd (R. Pavan/DC)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case gets bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan who has been serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->