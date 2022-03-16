Polavaram project to be completed by June 2023, says FM

The works on Godavari river flow diversion through approach channel, spillway and through spill channel were completed to facilitate execution of ECRF dam across the main river. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: The Polavaram irrigation project will be completed by June, 2023 subject to approval of the earth-cum-rock-fill dam designs by the Central Water Commission.

This was informed to the Legislative Council by the state government on Wednesday in response to a notice given by the TD MLCs Manthena VS Raju, Angara Ramamohan and Chikkala Ramachandra Rao on the progress of execution of the Polavaram project from 2005 to January, 2022.

The works related to execution of project components like head works, Right Main Canal and Left Main Canal were completed to the extent of 78.12 per cent while 1,12,767.98 acres of land was acquired for the project. As for rehabilitation and resettlement, the construction of 12,278 houses was completed while work was in progress for 5,440 houses.

Works on spillway were completed at a length of 1,118 metres. Erection of 42 out of 48 radial gates was done, installation of 10 river sluice gates completed and approach channel works were carried out to an extent of 75 per cent.

Execution of upstream cofferdam (2,340 meters) to a maximum level of +42.50 metre and downstream cofferdam (1,637 meters) to a maximum level of +53 metres was completed. The execution of ECRF dam gap-III concrete dam (163 meters) was done to a maximum level of +53 metres.

The works on Godavari river flow diversion through approach channel, spillway and through spill channel were completed to facilitate execution of ECRF dam across the main river.

“All these works were completed between May, 2019 and February, 2022,” the house was informed.