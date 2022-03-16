Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 Polavaram project to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polavaram project to be completed by June 2023, says FM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 8:40 am IST
As for rehabilitation and resettlement, the construction of 12,278 houses was completed while work was in progress for 5,440 houses
The works on Godavari river flow diversion through approach channel, spillway and through spill channel were completed to facilitate execution of ECRF dam across the main river. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)
 The works on Godavari river flow diversion through approach channel, spillway and through spill channel were completed to facilitate execution of ECRF dam across the main river. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: The Polavaram irrigation project will be completed by June, 2023 subject to approval of the earth-cum-rock-fill dam designs by the Central Water Commission.

This was informed to the Legislative Council by the state government on Wednesday in response to a notice given by the TD MLCs Manthena VS Raju, Angara Ramamohan and Chikkala Ramachandra Rao on the progress of execution of the Polavaram project from 2005 to January, 2022.

 

The works related to execution of project components like head works, Right Main Canal and Left Main Canal were completed to the extent of 78.12 per cent while 1,12,767.98 acres of land was acquired for the project. As for rehabilitation and resettlement, the construction of 12,278 houses was completed while work was in progress for 5,440 houses.

Works on spillway were completed at a length of 1,118 metres. Erection of 42 out of 48 radial gates was done, installation of 10 river sluice gates completed and approach channel works were carried out to an extent of 75 per cent.

 

Execution of upstream cofferdam (2,340 meters) to a maximum level of +42.50 metre and downstream cofferdam (1,637 meters) to a maximum level of +53 metres was completed. The execution of ECRF dam gap-III concrete dam (163 meters) was done to a maximum level of +53 metres.

The works on Godavari river flow diversion through approach channel, spillway and through spill channel were completed to facilitate execution of ECRF dam across the main river.

“All these works were completed between May, 2019 and February, 2022,” the house was informed.

 

...
Tags: polavaram project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at Lions Public School, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Over 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine given to children aged 12-14 yrs on day 1

Students register themselves to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at a school in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

COVID-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths

As the girls were not ready to remove the Hijab, they were denied permission to enter the class. (Representational image: PTI)

Nine students wearing Hijab, return without appearing for exam

In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers. (Photo:PTI)

BJP seems likely to retain its CMs in all four states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

Bhagwant Singh Mann takes CM oath, vows Punjab's 'golden chapter'

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa to 156 countries

Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. (DC file photo)

180 cr vaccines administered, says Modi

rime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Entire Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh: Mann

AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann with Raghav Chadha, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->