Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 Karnataka: Schools, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: Schools, colleges reopen in Udupi after hijab verdict

ANI
Published Mar 16, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Meanwhile, section 144 will remain in force in the area with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21
Students arriving at Government PU College for girls in Udupi (ANI)
 Students arriving at Government PU College for girls in Udupi (ANI)

Udupi: A day after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict on the hijab ban, the schools and colleges reopened in Udupi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, section 144 will remain in force in the area with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21.

 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District announced that "all schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow in the Udupi district but the imposition of 144 section will continue with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till 21st March."

Ahead of the High Court's verdict, the authorities had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

Notably, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in educational institutions and said that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

 

The High Court, while upholding the Karnataka government's order which directed strict enforcement of school and college uniform rules, had dismissed petitions challenging the hijab ban, saying that they are without merit.

In its order, Karnataka High Court observed that the Holy Quran does not mandate the wearing of the hijab, and stated that it is a cultural practice and used as apparel as a measure of social security.

...
Tags: udupi district, karnataka hijab controversy, hijab verdict
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi


Latest From Nation

AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann with Raghav Chadha, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)

Entire Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh: Mann

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hijab ban: SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict after Holi vacation

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

A health worker shows the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years, inside Urban Health centre in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 infections, 98 fatalities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's missile system is reliable and safe: Rajnath in Parliament

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Census: Citizens to be allowed to self-enumerate online

Apart from allowing the provision of online self-enumeration, home visit by the enumerators for collecting census data will continue as in the past. (Photo:ANI)

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

Corps Commanders meeting failed to achieve any breakthrough

The 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China held on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->