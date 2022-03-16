Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 India logs 2,876 new ...
India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 infections, 98 fatalities

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2022, 10:24 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 10:24 am IST
A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
A health worker shows the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years, inside Urban Health centre in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 A health worker shows the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years, inside Urban Health centre in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said.

 

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.44 per cent.

As many as 78.05 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

