Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 History has to be pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

History has to be presented in right context; Modi while referring to 'Kashmir Files'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 3:05 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 3:05 am IST
Many Opposition parties, including the Congress, have objected to the film
News
 News

New Delhi: The first parliamentary party meeting of the BJP after the party retained power in four states and also after the resumption of the second phase of the Budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it was learnt, said it was his decision to deny tickets to children of MPs in the just-concluded Assembly polls as “dynastic politics is a threat to democracy”. Mr Modi also took on those who “carry around the flag of freedom of expression” but have been trying to discredit the film, The Kashmir Files. He said that the "entire jamaat (group) has been “rattled for the last few days” and is busy discrediting the film instead of assessing it on the basis of facts and truth. Many Opposition parties, including the Congress, have objected to the film.

Endorsing the film which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, the PM asserted that history should be presented in the right context before the society. In a rare occurrence, the party also released the video clipping of the PM referring to the film during the meeting, which is usually briefed to the media by the parliamentary affairs minister.

 

"You must have heard the discussion about The Kashmir Files, those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole group has been rattled for the last few days. Instead of assessing the film on the basis of facts and truth, a campaign is on to discredit it," Mr Modi said about the film, which has been made tax free in many BJP-ruled states and is also being promoted by many BJP leaders and supporters through social media.

He stressed that history should be presented in the right context before society and just like books, poetry and literature play a role in this, the films can do the same.

 

Hitting out at the “flagbearers of freedom of expression” who are trying to discredit the film and not assessing it on the basis of facts or truth, the PM said "They are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts."   

The film released last week stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi and is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The PM also said that there can be many aspects of truth and different views. “Those who think it is not correct can make their own film, but they are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts," he said.

 

Asserting that the BJP has to check the dynasty politics, which is a threat to democracy, the PM, sources said, said a conscious decision was taken to deny tickets to children of BJP MPs for Assembly polls. The meeting felicitated both Mr Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda for the party's election victory in four of the five states. The PM, sources said, also asked MPs in the states where Assembly elections were held to assess on those seats till the booth level, which the party lost, the reasons for the loss.

The PM also spoke about India's evacuation efforts from war-torn Ukraine, saying that when the government was working on their safe return, some political leaders were trying to politicise the issue and making statements without proper and accurate statistics and details. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar also gave a presentation on the evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help rescue stranded Indians leave Ukraine, sources said.

 

...
Tags: pm narendra modi, the kashmir files
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. (Twitter)

Speaker rejects plea of BJP MLAs on suspension

Senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir said that hijab should be a choice of Muslim women and it should not be insisted on by anyone. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Verdict on hijab sparks mixed reactions

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president on Tuesday sought the resignations of all 5 state unit chiefs

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India's missile system is reliable and safe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corps Commanders meeting failed to achieve any breakthrough

The 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China held on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

EPFO interest rates cut to 8.1 per cent, lowest in 40 years

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021. (Representational image/ ANI)

CJI Ramana lays foundation stone for arbitration centre building in Raidurg

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, SC judges Hima Kohli and L Nageshwara Rao, IT minister K T Rama Rao, Law minister Indrakaran Reddy perform puja during the foundation laying ceremony for construction of IAMC International Arbitration and Meditation Centre Trust at Raidurg in Hyderabd (R. Pavan/DC)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case gets bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan who has been serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->