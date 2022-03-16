Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 GHMC approves Rs 6,1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC approves Rs 6,150 crore budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 7:16 am IST
There has been a drastic decrease to the 2BHK component from Rs 1,241.87 crore (2021-22) to Rs 406.70 crore (2022-23)
 The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the Rs 6,150 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the Rs 6,150 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23. The annual budget 2022-23 and the revised budget estimates for 2021-22 were placed before a special meeting of the corporation’s standing committee on Wednesday.

As per the budget, capital expenditure covering road infrastructure, sanitation, illumination, greenery, drains, construction of pavements and other developmental works is Rs 3,350 core while revenue is put at Rs 3,434 crore.

 

Apart from the Rs 6,150 crore budget there is a housing component to the tune of RS 406.70 crore, taking the total to Rs 6,556.70 crore. The budget includes Rs 2,800 crore from revenue receipts and Rs 3,350 crore capital expenditure. The 2021-22 budget was about Rs 6841.87 crore and was divided into two parts-the GHMC allocation was Rs 5,600 crore and Rs 1,241.87 crore for 2 BHK houses.

 However, while there is an increase in the budget from Rs 5,600 crore to Rs 6,150 crore, there has been a drastic decrease to the 2BHK component from Rs 1,241.87 crore (2021-22) to Rs 406.70 crore (2022-23).

 

The Budget estimates have been revised duly taking six months of actual receipts, expenditure and sanctions.

Budget estimates containing expected income and expenditure for the next financial year along with revised estimates for the current year 2018-19 and actual for the financial year 2017-18 have been prepared as per HMC Act.

