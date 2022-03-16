Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2022 CM showers sops on e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM showers sops on employees, takes back sacked rural job scheme workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2022, 7:27 am IST
The CM warned them against strikes in future and said the government was taking them back on humanitarian grounds
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday showered sops on employees in various state government departments. Speaking in the assembly, the CM said 7,700 field assistants with the MGNREGS rural jobs scheme will be taken back. They had been sacked in July 2020 when they organised a strike.

The CM warned them against strikes in future and said the government was taking them back on humanitarian grounds.

 

He also announced that 4,500 employees working for the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) will be given salaries at par with that of the government employees.

Employees working with the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) will also be given salaries at par with the government employees although SERP and MEPMA employees are not regular employees.

Rao also announced enhancement of wages for over 54,000 mid day meals scheme workers in government schools from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 3,000

Tags: mahatma gandhi national rural employment guarantee scheme (mgnregs), chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


