Second Covid wave fear in Adilabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2021, 7:16 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2021, 11:57 am IST
Teachers, students continue to test positive in Mancherial headquarters
 While many students are attending online classes, quite a few are still unable to cope up with online classes in the absence of smartphones, poor signals and abysmal connectivity and no power supply, particularly in the remote villages of old Adilabad district. — Representational image/DC

MANCHERIAL: The second wave of Covid-19 virus is gradually spreading into schools as a result of which teachers and students are contracting the virus in old Adilabad district.   

Around 11 teachers, two kitchen staff and a student tested positive in the government high school for girls in Mancherial town on Monday.

 

Some students of Tribal Welfare Residential School also tested posted positive in Mancherial headquarters.

This is in addition to the recent instance where five students from a tribal residential school in Boath mandal, Adilabad district, had tested positive.

While many students are attending online classes, quite a few are still unable to cope up with online classes in the absence of smartphones, poor signals and abysmal connectivity and no power supply, particularly in the remote villages of old Adilabad district. 

 

Kudimetha  Bhagawanth Rao of Morriguda of Tiryani mandal takes his first standard daughter Sarawati to a private school situated five kilometres away on a bike every day. There they get signals and can attend online classes. There are many instances where parents take their children long distances to attend online classes, particularly in Tiryani mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Some students climb hillocks and trees to get signals for their online classes.                 

 

Meanwhile, medical and health department officials have started Covid tests in government schools, which have reopened. Many private schools have stopped regular classes for sixth to eighth standard students following poor turnout. They have resumed online classes.

Teachers and students who tested positive have been asked to go to their villages for home quarantine.

Tags: teachers kitchen staff students test positive for covid, tribal welfare residential schools adilabad, online classes adilabad, poor signals connectivity in villages adilabad, covid tests performed in government schools, online classes resume covid second wave, home quarantine
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


