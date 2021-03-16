Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2021 More students test + ...
Nation, Current Affairs

More students test +ve for COVID-19 at SV Veda Patashala, giving jitters to parents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2021, 6:41 am IST
When the TTD authorities conducted another round of spot rapid antigen tests, 6 more students, 4 faculty members tested positive
In the ongoing first phase, the employees who crossed 45 years and have comorbidities are being vaccinated; 302 employees took the jab in the TTD Central Hospital. (Representational image/PTI)
 In the ongoing first phase, the employees who crossed 45 years and have comorbidities are being vaccinated; 302 employees took the jab in the TTD Central Hospital. (Representational image/PTI)

TIRUPATI: With six more students along with four faculty members at S.V. Veda Patashala, in Dharmagiri at Tirumala, reportedly testing positive for Covid-19, the parents of other students are getting jittery.

Only last week, 57 students had tested positive at the school. When the school was reopened after the lockdown, all the 435 students had submitted negative RT-PCR reports for Covid-19.

 

On March 9, however, when a second round of rapid antigen tests was conducted on all students, 57 tested positive and were admitted at the SVIMS Hospital for treatment. In view of this, the TTD also carried out tests to the remaining 378 students and 10 faculty and everyone tested negative.

When the TTD authorities conducted another round of spot rapid antigen tests, six more students and four faculty members tested positive on Monday. They were immediately taken to the SVIMS Hospital for treatment. They are said to be asymptomatic and doing well now.

 

Health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) inquired about the health of the students and faculty and instructed Chittoor district medical and health officer Dr M. Penchalaiah and SVIMS Hospital superintendent Dr R. Ram over phone to provide best treatment, according to a release from the minister’s office.

On the other hand, over 1,000 employees of TTD were vaccinated in 10 days and one reported side effects. On Tuesday, TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Srivari temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu also took their Covid-19 vaccines at Tirumala.

 

In the ongoing first phase, the employees who crossed 45 years and have comorbidities are being vaccinated; 302 employees took the jab in the TTD Central Hospital and while 710 at the Aswini Hospital in Tirumala.

Meanwhile, a 14-day partial lockdown was imposed at Kammapalli village of RC Puram mandal in Chittoor district, after five people tested positive for the virus. Around 37 cases were reported in the district by Tuesday morning. At present, there are 484 active cases in the district.

 

...
Tags: sv veda patashala students, sv veda patashala students test positive for covid, 1000 ttd employees vaccinated, ttd conducted antigen tests, health minister alla kali krishna srinivas, lockdown in kammapalli
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

School managements are forcing parents to pay full-year’s fees and are not abiding by the GO 46. — Representational image/DC

Rise in COVID-19 cases in schools worries parents

The TRS cannot afford to lose its second bypoll in a row and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had kickstarted the party's campaign on February 10 by addressing a public meeting in Halia in the constituency. (Representational image/DC file)

Nagarjunasagar bypoll: TRS, Congress, BJP have own strategies to win the seat

Consequent on announcement of Tirupati by-poll, Model Code of Conduct has into force with immediate effect in the district. — Representational image

ECI announces April 17 for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll

Though the court appreciated the endeavour of SEC for its efforts to curb intimidation, it observed that the commission does not have the power to interfere and set aside the election. — DC file photo

Andhra Pradesh High Court directs SEC to declare MPTC, ZPTC results immediately



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AP CID serves notice to Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati land scam

A team of CID officials went to Chandrababu's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, where he was now staying, and served the notice. (DC file photo)

Garbage piles on roads, foul smell, as GHMC removes bins under new initiative

Residents and commercial establishments bundle their waste and dump them near street corners. (DC)

Telangana likely to present jumbo Budget for 2021-22

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have directed finance minister T. Harish Rao and finance officials to draft a jumbo Budget. (DC file photo)

COVID-19: 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs

A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for COVID-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party's national secretary. (Image credit : Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham