Nation, Current Affairs

Rise in COVID-19 cases in schools worries Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Mar 16, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2021, 9:24 am IST
Owing to the spike in cases in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, school officials were told to observe SOPs and safety protocols strictly
Any decision pertaining to the approaching exams and offline classes will be taken by the government, which is closely monitoring the situation from the time schools and colleges reopened. (PTI file photo)
HYDERABAD: With concerns being raised over growing Covid-19 cases across the country, the school education department says it is monitoring the situation closely with regard to opening of schools and following the safety protocol. This comes days after students and teachers in schools and colleges tested positive for coronavirus in districts like Adilabad and even Hyderabad.

Owing to the spike in cases in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, among others, a senior education department official told Deccan Chronicle that they have directed district officials for strong imposition of SOPs and safety protocols, especially those close to the state borders.

 

They also added that any decision pertaining to the approaching exams and offline classes will be taken by the government, which is closely monitoring the situation from the time schools and colleges reopened.

"The virus is still very much among us, and we are still collectively battling a pandemic. Realising this, we have opened the education sector with every possible safety protocol in place. We understand that Telangana is much better placed. But we took our time to reopen, compared to other states that hastened the reopening", the official said.

 

Earlier six students of a government school in Talamadugu tested positive on March 8. In old Adilabad district's Boath mandal five out of 35 students of 9th and 10th classes contracted the virus in a tribal welfare residential school.

On Monday, 15 persons, including 11 staff members, a student and 2 mess workers at the Macherial government girls high school also tested positive for the virus.

Tags: coronavirus spreading in schools telangana, schools in telangana borders following sops protocols, spike in cases in tamil nadu maharashtra, pandemic still existing, students in talamadugu test positive for covid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


