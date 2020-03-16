 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2020 Thermal screening at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thermal screening at Supreme Court over coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Long queues were seen at the entry gate with health officials thermal screening the lawyers, litigants and journalists
PTI file photo
 PTI file photo

New Delhi: Lawyers, litigants and media personnels were thermal-screened in the Supreme Court on Monday amid coronavirus scare.

The top court, which has taken several precautionary measures in wake of the pandemic has allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants and journalists in the courtroom.

 

Long queues were seen at the entry gate with health officials thermal screening the lawyers, litigants and journalists.

There was also confusion among the officials as to who should be allowed inside the premises and the courtroom due to restricted entry. Only lawyers and litigants whose matters were listed for the day were allowed to enter the courtrooms.

Only six of the total 15 benches of the apex court will be sitting and only 12 matters each will be taken up today.

To avoid overcrowding in courtrooms, judges will first take up six matters and then take a half an hour break and then take next six items listed for the day.

The top court had earlier notified that only urgent matters will be taken up to avoid overcrowding.

Usually 15 benches of the Supreme Court sit on Monday and Friday and miscellaneous matters are taken up on these days.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, supreme court of india, thermal scanners
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

India coronavirus cases climb to 110

Latest From Nation

PTi file photo

Chandrababu reacts to Jagan's 'paracetamol for coronavirus' remarks

Rajith Kumar was expelled from the popular TV channel reality show 'Bigg Boss’ for physically attacking a female co-contestant.

Case registered against reality show celebrity Rajith Kumar

Indian nationals at the ITBP quarantine facility for testing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), at Chhawl on Sunday. PTI photo

Odisha man who returned from Italy tests positive for coronavirus

Twitter image

Maintain dignity of democracy: MP governor in Assembly ahead of floor test



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India coronavirus cases climb to 110

Representational image

India proposes setting up Emergency fund to fight coronavirus outbreak in South Asia

Representational image (PTI)

Fourth batch of Indians evacuated from Iran

The evacuees are quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer (PTI)

SAARC leaders video conference on coronavirus: Who said what?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

Total Covid19 cases in Kerala touch 24

The UK national was caught trying to escape after testing positive for Covid-19. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham