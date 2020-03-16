 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: Bahrain records first death
PM Modi's conversation with Twitter followers over coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
Modi also hailed the contribution of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in fighting the virus
PM Modi during a video conference with SAARC leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 (PTI)
 PM Modi during a video conference with SAARC leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on monday said there has been a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak and asserted that “no stone is being left unturned” to ensure people are healthy.

Modi also hailed the contribution of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in fighting the virus and said the country will always cherish their contribution.

 

He also tagged tweets of various people highlighting the different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19.

In a series of tweets with the hashtag 'India Fights Corona', Modi said the encouragement from people highlighting the steps being taken to combat the virus is boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of the fight.

At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy,” Modi said.

He said responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19.

“I am sure our citizens will not do anything that puts the lives of others in danger. Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution,” the prime minister added.

...
Tags: pm narendra modi, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india, coronavirus impact
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


