 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2020 India proposes setti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India proposes setting up Emergency fund to fight coronavirus outbreak in South Asia

REUTERS
Published Mar 16, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 10:10 am IST
India proposes regional fund to fight coronavirus as cases exceed 100
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

New Delhi: India proposed setting up an emergency fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in South Asia on Sunday, with New Delhi offering $10 million to get it going, as the number of confirmed infections in the country rose past 100.

“Any of us can use the fund to meet the cost of immediate actions,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told regional leaders via video conference, adding that India would also offer rapid response teams and other expertise to deal with the crisis.

 

Modi said there were fewer than 150 cases in countries comprising the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but the situation ahead was uncertain.

“This is why it would be most valuable for all of us to share our perspectives,” Modi told SAARC leaders.

On Sunday, India’s health ministry reported that the number of coronavirus infections had risen to 107, an increase of 23 from the day before, with a western state home to the country’s financial capital the worst hit.

Data from the ministry showed that there were now 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra state, where local authorities have closed down schools, colleges and malls in most cities, including in the financial hub of Mumbai.

In Mumbai, unions involved with Bollywood film industry one of the largest in the world said that they would stop all work until the end of March.

India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has so far fared better than elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America, with only two deaths because of the virus

But experts say India’s already overstretched medical system would struggle to deal with a major rise in serious cases.

India has already suspended most visas to the country and shut many land borders with neighbouring countries in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), saarc, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

PTi file photo

Chandrababu reacts to Jagan's 'paracetamol for coronavirus' remarks

Rajith Kumar was expelled from the popular TV channel reality show 'Bigg Boss’ for physically attacking a female co-contestant.

Case registered against reality show celebrity Rajith Kumar

Indian nationals at the ITBP quarantine facility for testing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), at Chhawl on Sunday. PTI photo

Odisha man who returned from Italy tests positive for coronavirus

Twitter image

Maintain dignity of democracy: MP governor in Assembly ahead of floor test



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SAARC leaders video conference on coronavirus: Who said what?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

Fake news about coronavirus: Four booked in Karnataka

Representational image

131 students, 103 pilgrims among Indians airlifted from virus hit Iran

Medics wearing protective gears wait for Indian nationals evacuated from Iran to undergo a thermal screening test at Jaisalmer Military Station. PTI photo

Tirumala mulls thermal screening for devotees as footfall dips

Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (PTI)

Town that recorded first coronavirus death in India reports another positive test

Even ahead of the second coronavirus positive case in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, the district administration had restricted public movement in the city.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham