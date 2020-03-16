 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
Nation, Current Affairs

India coronavirus cases climb to 110

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22)
New Delhi: A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).

 

The total number of passengers screened at airports is 12,76,046, the ministry said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 6,000 deaths globally.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

