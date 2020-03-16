 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: Bahrain records first death
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Mar 2020 Foreign and domestic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Foreign and domestic tourists banned from visiting Idukki district in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 16, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Many foreign nationals visiting the state were tested positive for Covid-19
Foreign tourists enjoying the famed Chinese fishing nets in Fort Kochi. (DC File Image)
 Foreign tourists enjoying the famed Chinese fishing nets in Fort Kochi. (DC File Image)

Kochi: As part of stepping up Covid-19 prevention measures, visitors have been banned till March 31 in all tourist spots in Idukki district of Kerala. Authorities informed that even domestic tourists will not be allowed.

As per the estimate, there are 5250 foreign tourists in Kerala now. The state government has instructed hotels, homestays and resorts to provide details of foreign guests staying there. The information should be promptly handed over to the district administrations.

 

Foreigners become bad omen for Keralites

Due to recent developments in the state where many foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus and few of them caught trying to escape quarantine, foreign tourists have become somewhat of a bad omen to God's own country.

Keralites are reluctant to interact with foreigners and in many places tourists are denied accomodation in hotels, homestays and resorts.

A Spanish couple who took a Munnar bound KSRTC bus from Kottayam was forcefully deboarded as the co-passengers were not willing to travel with them.

As per the instruction of district police chief G Jayadev, the police blocked the bus at Kuravilangad and the tourists have been handed over to health authorities. Though the couple is not symptomatic, the health officials asked them to remain in home quarantine.

Since accommodation facilities were not available, they were shifted to government general hospital, Pala.

In another incident, a foreign tourist had to stay in a church cemetery in Vagamon in Idukki district as resorts and hotels denied room to him, reports Manorama News.

According to reports, the local residents saw the foreigner emerging out of a church cemetery on Sunday morning. He was searching for room till late night on Saturday, and ended up staying in a cemetery.

Though the residents intimated the police, the tourist boarded a bus and left Vagamon before police arrived.

Meanwhile, a French citizen was picked up from Vagamon, and sent to an isolation ward at Idukki Government medical college. Seven Belgian tourists were sent back home after being subjected to screening.

In another unfortunate incident, a French woman and an Italian man had to starve for three days as they couldn’t find lodging facilities anywhere in Kannur.

They reached Kannur on March 11 and had to roam around for accommodation facility. They reached Payyannur when the police and municipal authorities noticed them crying for food.

They were shifted to Payyannur taluk hospital and the duty doctor immediately provided food to the tourists. They were later shifted to Thalassery hospital. Though the duo has no symptoms they are currently kept under observation.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), foreign nationals, kerala coronavirus, vagamon, idukki district, payyannur taluk hospital, g jayadev
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

289 passengers offloaded as Covid19 affected boards Dubai flight in Kerala
American couple escape from hospital in Kerala, located later at Cochin airport
Total Covid19 cases in Kerala touch 24
Now, Kerala decides to use GPS tracking to rein in coronavirus fugitives

Latest From Nation

The patient is now admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital. (PTI)

Corona suspect violate quarantine protocol, injured in road accident

Passengers landing at the Kolkata airport wear masks in the wake of the coronavirus scare. (PTI)

Passengers at Kolkata airport to be subjected to standard operating procedure

The tiger was sighted wandering around few places where many cattle were found dead.

Darted tiger dies on the way to rehabilitation centre in Mysuru

Representational Image (PTI)

Online conman siphons Rs 1.5L from PSU staffer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala court dismisses Bishop Mulakkal's discharge plea

In her complaint to the police in June, 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the bishop during the period between 2014 and 2016. (PTI)

PM Modi's conversation with Twitter followers over coronavirus

PM Modi during a video conference with SAARC leaders on chalking out a plan to combat the COVID-19 (PTI)

Odisha man who returned from Italy tests positive for coronavirus

Indian nationals at the ITBP quarantine facility for testing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), at Chhawl on Sunday. PTI photo

Kejriwal bans all forms of protests in Delhi over covid19

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file photo)

Case registered against reality show celebrity Rajith Kumar

Rajith Kumar was expelled from the popular TV channel reality show 'Bigg Boss’ for physically attacking a female co-contestant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham