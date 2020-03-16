Corona suspect violate quarantine protocol, injured in road accident

Kochi: A youngster in Kerala, who was under home quarantine, moved out of his home violating the Covid-19 protocol, met with a road accident. The seriously injured youth is now admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital.

Despite the strict instruction given out by the state health department, the youngster, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, violated the health protocol and went out of his home in his own vehicle.

The patient was given emergency treatment when the hospital staff was intimated of quarantine status. The person was immediately shifted to the isolation ward.

The doctors, paramedical staff and the ambulance driver who transported him to the medical college hospital are put under observation. His wife and child also are under home quarantine.