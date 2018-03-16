search on deccanchronicle.com
Sentenced to 2 yrs jail in 2003 human trafficking case, singer Daler Mehndi gets bail

Published Mar 16, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Human trafficking case was registered in 2003 following a complaint by Bakshish Singh, a resident of Balbehra village, in Patiala.
Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to 2-years in prison after being convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court. (Photo: AFP)
Patiala: Minutes after he was sentenced to two years in jail in a 2003 human trafficking case by a court in Patiala, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has been granted bail, according to news agency ANI.

Daler Mehndi (50) was convicted earlier on Friday in a human trafficking case.

 

The human trafficking case was registered in 2003 following a complaint by one Bakshish Singh, a resident of Balbehra village, in Patiala district.

Daler and his brother, Shamsher Singh, had been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty "passage money."

It had been alleged that the duo had taken two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 people were taken to the US as group members and were "dropped off" illegally.

On a trip to the US in the company of an actress, Daler had allegedly "dropped off" three girls at San Francisco.

Both brothers took another troupe to the US in October 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were "dropped off" at New Jersey.

Soon after the Patiala Police registered a case against Daler and Shamsher, 35 more complaints came up levelling charges of fraud against the two brothers.

The complaints had alleged that two brothers had taken 'passage money' from them to help them migrate to the US 'illegally', but had failed to do so.
 
Patiala Police had even raided the offices of Daler Mehndi at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized documents, including the case file of those who had paid the alleged "passage money" to Mehndi brothers.

In 2006, Patiala Police filed two discharge petitions stating Daler Mehndi to be innocent, but the court had upheld that the singer be prosecuted as there was "sufficient evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation".

(With inputs from PTI)

