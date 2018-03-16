search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC reserves verdict on pleas for probe into special CBI judge BH Loya's death

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud reserved the verdict after an elaborate hearing.
Special VBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)
 Special VBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Loya had died following a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter, according to his post-mortem report.

 

The Maharashtra government has told the apex court that all the petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of the special CBI judge were motivated and aimed at targeting "one individual" in the guise of upholding the rule of law.

The statement of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, assumed significance as several lawyers, representing the petitioners, have questioned why did the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not file an appeal against the discharge of BJP president Amit Shah in the fake encounter case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said it will pass orders on the batch of pleas and the petitioners may file written submissions, if any.

The petitions were filed by Bombay Lawyers Association, Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala and others.

Tags: bh loya death, supreme court, sc reserves verdict, independent probe in bh loya death, sohrabuddin sheikh fake encounter case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Puppy adopted by Chinese man 3 years back turns out to be a bear

The bear lived with the man for three years until forest department officials found it (Photo: YouTube)
 

World Sleep Day: 6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep

6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep on World Sleep Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Sleep Day: 5 minute trick to help you sleep faster

Researchers say that one of the main reasons we lie awake at night is because we’re worrying about things we need to do the next day. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cancer patients up to five times more likely to take their own life, says study

Notably, patients with urological cancers were particularly likely to die by suicide, with rates up to five times higher. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

Chlamydia drastically increases ovarian cancer risk in women: Study

Ovarian cancer risk high for women with Chlamydia. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cannot grant plea to ground entire fleet of Indigo's A320neo: Delhi HC

A total of 14 A320 neo aircraft fitted with a specific series of engines -- 11 are operated by IndiGo and three by GoAir -- have now been grounded. Three IndiGo planes are already on the ground following the problem. (Photo: File)

There can't be parallel inquiry by courts, Centre tells SC in PNB fraud case

The AG opposed the plea filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, who has sought an an independent probe in the PNB case and also a direction to the government to get diamond merchant Nirav Modi deported. (Photo: File)

TDP 'woken up': Jagan Mohan takes credit for no trust vote against Govt

Jagan Mohan Reddy's remark came after the TDP on Friday morning quit the NDA following the Centre's refusal to give Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS).

Ram Sethu won't be damaged in interest of nation: Centre to Supreme Court

Mythological Ram Sethu connects India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Google Earth)

Sentenced to 2 yrs jail in 2003 human trafficking case, singer Daler Mehndi gets bail

Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to 2-years in prison after being convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham