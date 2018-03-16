search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ram Sethu won't be damaged in interest of nation: Centre to Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Mar 16, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Subramanian Swamy had filed PIL against ship channel project and had sought direction to the Centre that the Ram Sethu be not touched.
Mythological Ram Sethu connects India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Google Earth)
 Mythological Ram Sethu connects India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Google Earth)

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that in the "interest of the nation", it will not damage the mythological Ram Sethu for its Sethusamudram Ship Channel project.

Ram Sethu connects India and Sri Lanka.

 

Instead, according to the government, they will look for an alternative route to implement the Sethusamudram Canal Project. The project is a shipping channel between India and Sri Lanka.

According to the affidavit filed by the Union Ministry of Shipping, the PIL filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against the Sethusamudram project can now be disposed off by taking note of its stand. They had submitted the affidavit to a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that

The affidavit read, “That the government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of Sethusamudram Ship Channel project without affecting/damaging the Adam's Bridge/Ram Sethu in the interest of the nation.”

Speaking on behalf of the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, said that the Centre has filed the response in pursuance of the earlier directions and the PIL can now be disposed off.

Swamy had filed a PIL against the ship channel project and had sought direction to the Centre that the mythological Ram Sethu be not touched.

The Supreme Court, granted time to the Centre to elaborate whether it has taken a stand to cut through Ram Sethu for the Sethusamudram project last year.

It is the belief of millions of Hindus that the Ram Sethu was built by Lord Ram with help from an army of monkeys, to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana, described in the epic Ramayana.

The Ram Sethu or Adam's Bridge is a continuous stretch of limestone shoals that runs from Pamban Island near Rameshwaram in South India to Mannar Island off the northern coast of Sri Lanka.

The marine structures, around which legends have been woven have been think in the centre of controversy since the Sethusamudram shipping canal project was revealed.

Under the Sethusamudram project, a 83-km-long deep water channel would have been created linking Mannar with Palk Strait by extensive dredging and removal of the limestone shoals which constitute the Sethu.

Tags: supreme court, ram sethu, sethusamudram ship channel project, dipak misra, subramanian swamy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Sleep Day: 5 minute trick to help you sleep faster

Researchers say that one of the main reasons we lie awake at night is because we’re worrying about things we need to do the next day. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cancer patients up to five times more likely to take their own life, says study

Notably, patients with urological cancers were particularly likely to die by suicide, with rates up to five times higher. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

Chlamydia drastically increases ovarian cancer risk in women: Study

Ovarian cancer risk high for women with Chlamydia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPhone SE 2 with iPhone X-like design leaks in a new video

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone SE 2 could come with the A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. (Photo: 9to5 Mac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Singer Daler Mehndi gets 2 years in jail in 2003 human trafficking case

Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to 2-years in prison after being convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court. (Photo: AFP)

FIR against JNU professor for 'lewd remarks, demanding sex from female students'

A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus. (Photo: File)

AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann quits after Kejriwal's apology to ex-min

However, the 'meek surrender' drew flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a 'letdown'.  (Photo: PTI/File)

TDP senses defeat in 2019, Andhra Pradesh will be next Tripura for us: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a huge setback as TDP broke ties with the party and exited from the NDA alliance on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

'NDA talaq talaq talaq': BJP stands for 'Break Janta Promise', says TDP

The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the central government. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham