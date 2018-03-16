Kochi Metro’s Click ‘N’ Collect system to open in August

Kochi: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has started proceedings for launch of Click ‘N’ Collect programme whereby commuters will be able to order products at online portals and the same will be delivered at Metro stations. “The tenders to select partner for the Click ‘N’ Collect system have been floated. We aim for a tie-up with multiple major shopping portals and local stores engaged in e-retailer, grocery, vegetable, courier and laundry services,” said a senior metro official.

A user or commuter can make an order at one of the portals, at the check-out page. She can see a list of local stations to which the items can be delivered to. After checking out she will get an intimation of the confirmation code that needs to be submitted while collecting the item. “The orders are readied at the respective areas and are picked up by the Click ‘N’ Collect aggregator and delivered at the respective centers.

“The agencies will be allocated space at the metro stations for setting up the centres. The user can pay on collection using Kochi1 card/app,” the officer said. KMRL aims to launch the facility in August. “We aim to widen the benefits for use of the Kochi1 card The Axis Bank has informed us that all the glitches experienced initially while using the card were corrected and updated in line with the new policy of the Reserve Bank,” the official said.

KMRL aims to get substantial revenue through the programme by way of commission from the agencies. Its non-ticketing revenue has seen a steady increase from January this year. “The non-ticketing revenue has reached Rs 10 lakh per day from Rs six lakh a few months back. We expect it to touch Rs 12 lakh per day by June when the leasing out of commercial spaces in stations will get over,” the official said.