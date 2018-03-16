search on deccanchronicle.com
Kejriwal apology row: After Mann, AAP's Punjab co-president resigns from post

Published Mar 16, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had apologised for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against ex-Punjab min Bikram Singh Majithia.
In his twitter, AAP Punjab co-president Aman Arora said he has resigned from the post due to painful turn of events since Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@AroraAmanSunam)
Chandigarh: Hours after Aam Aadmi Party' Punjab Chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned from his post, Aman Arora tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab's AAP co-president on Friday.

In his twitter, Arora said he has resigned from the post due to painful turn of events since Thursday. Arora furnished his resignation to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP in-charge of Punjab Affairs Manish Sisodia and asked him to accept his resignation.

 

On Thursday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's apologised to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Majithia.

In his apology, Kejriwal said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

Kejriwal's move drew flak from the AAP Punjab unit leaders.

Earlier on Friday, Mann had announced his decision to resign on Twitter. "I am resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an 'Aam Aadmi' of Punjab," he tweeted.

Also Read: AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann quits after Kejriwal's apology to ex-min

AAP leaders in New Delhi, however, said the move was to shed court cases, in which the party convenor finds himself mired, and hinted that a similar course could be adopted in the defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also slammed Kejriwal for the act saying that it exposes cheap politics by the AAP. She said the party was spreading false propaganda.

"They build their entire election campaign (in Punjab) on a lie, good that he has accepted his lies," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

