search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Lokayukta is now a toothless body, says retired Upa Lokayukta

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Mar 16, 2018, 3:04 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 3:09 am IST
 The state government constantly exonerates officers facing charges of corruption by trashing recommendations of the Lokayukta.
They also claim the state Cabinet often lets off officers of various departments indicted  by Lokayukta officials by ordering departmental inquiries against them. 
 They also claim the state Cabinet often lets off officers of various departments indicted  by Lokayukta officials by ordering departmental inquiries against them. 

Bengaluru: The state government constantly exonerates officers facing charges of corruption by trashing recommendations of the Lokayukta, taking advantage of loopholes in the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, allege some officials of the anti-corruption body.

They also claim the state Cabinet often lets off officers of various departments indicted  by Lokayukta officials by ordering departmental inquiries against them. 
“All our efforts go to waste if the government shows such a soft corner for corrupt officials. It is a  paradox that on the one hand the government talks tough against corruption, and on the other  rejects all recommendations made by the Upa Lokayukta seeking  action against the corrupt,” says a retired Upa Lokayukta, however, adding that the practice is not confined to any one government but has been common among most governments since 1986.

 

“Umpteen number of requests to amend the Lokayukta Act and make it tougher have fallen on deaf ears,” he regrets, lamenting that the Lokayukta is now a toothless body with the present government clipping its wings to create the Anti-Corruption Bureau. 

“The Lokayukta lost its powers to punish corrupt officials long ago and now it has been converted to a mute spectator,” he says. In fact, on one occasion recommendations made after a through inquiry by the Lokyukta were trashed by the government, which preferred to order a fresh inquiry by a tahsildhar and a village accountant, he recalls, adding, “ In Karnataka, the posts of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta have been reduced  to those of lower rank officers of the revenue department. This is an insult”

Pointing out that reports exonerating corrupt officials must be discussed in the state Assembly, he deplores that even opposition parties  are  not interested in such debates anymore.

When contacted, former Upa Lokayukta,  Subhas Adi, said a committee comprising retired judges of the high court that he  headed was constituted to make suitable amendments to the  Lokayukta Act, but it could not give its report after he was  targeted by a few legislators. 

Tags: anti-corruption, lokayukta
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: An awesome flagship done the Samsung way

The S9+ is also a reply to Apple’s ‘top-notch’ iPhone X, showing the Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer how a flagship smartphone is manufactured without unwanted notches and an open-source operating system that defines the last word in customisation.
 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kozhikode Corporation takes aid of app for street dog survey

Corporation has used all possible methods to standardize the street dog survey campaign. The World Veterinary Service provided a mobile application WVS worth Rs 2.5 lakh free to the Corporation for the smooth conduct of the survey.

Regional International Film Festival of Kerala ends; film buffs hail fete

State Chalachi-tra Academy vice chairperson Beena Paul speaks at the open forum in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Kozhikode: Infant treated roughly by nurse undergoes surgery

Child had to undergo a surgery following rough treatment by a nurse at a primary health centre in Madappally. (Representational image)

Kozhikode: Kuttan who sells tea for Rs 1 honoured

District Collector U.V. Jose honours Kuttan at a function organised to mark World Consumer Day in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo:Venugopal)

Karnataka High Court notice to Press Council over B S Yeddyurappa plea

B.S. Yeddyurappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham