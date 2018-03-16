search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka HM Ramalinga Reddy to police: Fire at criminals if necessary

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2018, 2:30 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 3:15 am IST
The government has ordered police to book habitual offenders under Goonda Act and even open fire at them if necessary.
Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy
 Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: Far from being complacent despite its good performance on the law and order front, the state government had ordered the police to book habitual offenders under the Goonda Act and even open fire at them if necessary, in the interest of public safety, Home Minister, Ramalinga Reddy said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a senior police officers' meeting, Mr Reddy said the law and order situation in the state was far better than in many states in the country, including Uttar Pradesh , but the government remained on its toes. “The police have been instructed to open fire if necessary at habitual criminals and in self defence,” he  said, adding that the government was also focusing on POSCO cases and narcotics. “The police have been asked to get to the root of the narcotics trade in the state instead of merely booking small-time peddlars. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the drug racket,” he warned.

 

Refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath’s claim that law and order was deteriorating in Karnataka, he said it was in fact much better than in UP.

“When the BJP was governing the state,  Bengaluru’s population was 90 lakh and now it is 1.2 crore. But  the crime rate in the city today is still much lower than what it was then,'' he said, adding that the recent by-elections in UP, which the BJP lost badly, was proof  that Karnataka was better administered than the northern state.

Moving on, the Minister said some police officers, including those who had served for a long time in the city, had been transferred on the orders of the Election Commission. 

In reply to a question, Mr Reddy said he was aware of media reports on the Mandya Superintendent of Police using police personnel as orderlies and he would order an inquiry into the matter.

Tags: goonda act, ramalinga reddy, open fire
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: An awesome flagship done the Samsung way

The S9+ is also a reply to Apple’s ‘top-notch’ iPhone X, showing the Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer how a flagship smartphone is manufactured without unwanted notches and an open-source operating system that defines the last word in customisation.
 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Alappuzha tightens screw on fire display at festivals

A view of a collapsed building after a massive fire broke out during a fireworks display at Puttingal temple complex in Paravoor village killing 102. (file pic)

Kozhikode Corporation takes aid of app for street dog survey

Corporation has used all possible methods to standardize the street dog survey campaign. The World Veterinary Service provided a mobile application WVS worth Rs 2.5 lakh free to the Corporation for the smooth conduct of the survey.

Regional International Film Festival of Kerala ends; film buffs hail fete

State Chalachi-tra Academy vice chairperson Beena Paul speaks at the open forum in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Kozhikode: Infant treated roughly by nurse undergoes surgery

Child had to undergo a surgery following rough treatment by a nurse at a primary health centre in Madappally. (Representational image)

Kozhikode: Kuttan who sells tea for Rs 1 honoured

District Collector U.V. Jose honours Kuttan at a function organised to mark World Consumer Day in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo:Venugopal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham