search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP 'woken up': Jagan Mohan takes credit for no trust vote against Govt

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
The TDP, which on Thursday evening announced support for the no trust vote, on Friday decided to move a motion on its own.
Jagan Mohan Reddy's remark came after the TDP on Friday morning quit the NDA following the Centre's refusal to give Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS).
 Jagan Mohan Reddy's remark came after the TDP on Friday morning quit the NDA following the Centre's refusal to give Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS).

Amaravati: YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the TDP had "woken up" to the needs of Andhra Pradesh by giving a notice for a no trust vote against the Narendra Modi government over special status to the state.

His remark came after the TDP on Friday morning quit the NDA following the Centre's refusal to give Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS).

 

TDP leader Thota Narasimham on Friday gave a notice in the Lok Sabha to move the no trust vote on Monday.

Also Read: TDP snaps ties with NDA, to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Terming the TDP's decision a "win for democracy", Reddy asserted his party would continue to fight for Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

"After 4 years of relentless struggle and fight by YSRCP with people's support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including @ncbn's TDP wakes up!" Jagan said in a tweet.

He said that even if guided by political compulsion, the TDP had to yet again follow the YSRCP's lead of moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre for not granting SCS to the state.

"Win for democracy & people of AP. YSRCP will continue to fight for SCS, the rights of the people of AP," Reddy, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, said in another tweet.

The YSRC had on Thursday issued a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

It said that this was for failing to implement the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also the promises made in Rajya Sabha by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, including grant of special status.

Initially, the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh wanted to move the motion on March 21, but with indications that the Lok Sabha may be adjourned sine die ahead of schedule, it decided to move the motion on Friday.

The TDP, which on Thursday evening announced support for the no trust vote, on Friday decided to move a motion on its own.

"Supporting a no-confidence motion moved by a thieves' party (YSRC) will send wrong signals to the people. Hence, we should move a motion on our own," TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told his party leaders via a tele-conference.

"YSRC's notice (for a no-trust motion) will have only five signatures whereas we have 16. It will be easy for us to muster support of 51 MPs (required for the motion to be taken up)," Naidu said.

He alleged that the BJP was enacting a "drama" through Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

"You move a no-confidence motion and make your MPs resign. We will grant SCS and make believe it happened only because of you. That's the BJP drama through Jagan," the chief minister alleged.

The TDP chief said that the BJP was enacting "another drama" through Kalyan by asking him to launch a fast-unto-death.

"People are watching all this and they will teach a fitting lesson," he said.

Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, tdp, tdp-bjp alliance, nda, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Sleep Day: 5 minute trick to help you sleep faster

Researchers say that one of the main reasons we lie awake at night is because we’re worrying about things we need to do the next day. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cancer patients up to five times more likely to take their own life, says study

Notably, patients with urological cancers were particularly likely to die by suicide, with rates up to five times higher. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

Chlamydia drastically increases ovarian cancer risk in women: Study

Ovarian cancer risk high for women with Chlamydia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPhone SE 2 with iPhone X-like design leaks in a new video

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone SE 2 could come with the A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. (Photo: 9to5 Mac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ram Sethu won't be damaged in interest of nation: Centre to Supreme Court

Mythological Ram Sethu connects India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Google Earth)

Sentenced to 2 yrs jail in 2003 human trafficking case, singer Daler Mehndi gets bail

Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to 2-years in prison after being convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court. (Photo: AFP)

FIR against JNU professor for 'lewd remarks, demanding sex from female students'

A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus. (Photo: File)

AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann quits after Kejriwal's apology to ex-min

However, the 'meek surrender' drew flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a 'letdown'.  (Photo: PTI/File)

TDP senses defeat in 2019, Andhra Pradesh will be next Tripura for us: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a huge setback as TDP broke ties with the party and exited from the NDA alliance on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham