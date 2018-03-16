search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyd ITI student hangs self during WhatApp call with girlfriend over dejection

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
Video shows the boy talking to a girl, who is believed to have rejected his proposal, and then committing suicide as she watches in shock.
20-year-old Ajmeer Sagar hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a sari after a brief conversation wherein he is heard saying that he is ending his life and the girl telling him not to do so. (Representational Image)
 20-year-old Ajmeer Sagar hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a sari after a brief conversation wherein he is heard saying that he is ending his life and the girl telling him not to do so. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In another shocking incident, a 20-year-old Industrial Training Institute (ITI) student allegedly committed suicide by hanging during a video call conversation with his girlfriend apparently over "love failure", police said on Thursday.

A purported clip of the conversation has gone viral. It shows the youngster, Ajmeer Sagar, hanging himself from the ceiling fan using a sari after a brief conversation wherein he is heard saying that he is ending his life and the girl telling him not to do so, police said.

 

Police say, Sagar, a native of Sircilla District, was staying with his sister and brother-in-law in Vinayak Nagar and was pursuing the course. Incidentally, no one was at home when he resorted to the extreme step.

"After his sister and relatives left home, Sagar was alone. Sagar’s sister contacted the house owner and said that he was not answering her calls. He then went to check and found the body hanging,” said Sub-Inspector, Neredmet J Venkat Reddy.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Sagar’s mother Rajavva, police have recovered a WhatsApp video call that was made and recorded from Sagar’s mobile phone.

The video shows Sagar talking to a girl, who is believed to have rejected his proposal, and then committing suicide as she and another girl watch in shock.

Inspector M Jagadish Chander said Sagar was in love with the girl, but she had rejected him and their parents too had said no to the same. Soon after, Sagar went into depression and had several times expressed disappointment with his family for rejecting his love.

According to reports, on Wednesday morning, Sagar texted his girlfriend saying he will be happy to die in front of her. He then did a WhatsApp video call to the girl and committed suicide by hanging during their chat.

The 2-minute video call went viral on social media in which two girls were seen talking to him and observing him when he stood on a chair to commit suicide by hanging. While initially the girls thought it was a prank, later one of them was heard screaming. As he was not responding to her calls, the victim’s sister rushed home from her workplace and discovered his body hanging from the ceiling.

“The girl was watching him when Sagar hanged himself. Along with her, there was another girl too, who is seen waiving her hand asking him not to take the extreme step,” he said, adding that the mobile phone was sent to the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

According to the police, relatives of both parties were contacted and further investigation was on. The body was meanwhile handed over to the family after autopsy at Gandhi Hospital morgue on Thursday.

This is not the first such case, on February 18, a management student too committed suicide while on a video call with her boyfriend at a hostel at Kompally.

The 19-year-old girl was pursuing B.Sc (Nursing) course and though the couple wanted to get married and even tried to elope in January, their parents foiled their plan.

Tags: hyderabad student hangs self, hyderabad iti, suicide, girlfriend rejects proposal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




