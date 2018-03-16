search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

FIR against JNU professor for 'lewd remarks, demanding sex from female students'

PTI/ANI
Published Mar 16, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
The professor has been identified as Atul Johri, who teaches life science at the university.
A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus. (Photo: File)
 A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged against a professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for allegedly sexually abusing the female students in class.

The professor has been identified as Atul Johri, who teaches life science at the university.

 

However, talking to news agency PTI, the professor, a vocal supporter of the university administration’s compulsory attendance initiative, claimed that he was being targeted for his stand on the issue.

At a press meet held on the campus, the women students of the School of Life Sciences (SLS) issued a statement that said, "The professor often makes sexually-coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her."

Another statement issued by the students said, "There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent."

Denying the allegations, the professor said, "Some girls, who have levelled the allegations against me, had received a mail from me on February 27 regarding their irregular attendance in the lab. So, they are targeting me."

He also shared the group mail with PTI.

A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus.

The FIR has been lodged on the basis of complaint from seven out of the nine protesting students in the national capital's Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Police have been investing the case under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tags: jnu, molestation, sexual abuse, compulsory attendance, fir against jnu professor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy

Photo accidentally sent to wrong number ends up raising $10,000 for sick boy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPhone SE 2 with iPhone X-like design leaks in a new video

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone SE 2 could come with the A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. (Photo: 9to5 Mac)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

World Sleep Day: Expert tips to help you doze off faster

Spending five minutes writing a to-do list could be all it takes to fall asleep faster. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Sleep Day: Positive effects of meditation on sleep

6 ways medidation has a positive effect on sleep.(Photo: Pexels)
 

Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including US

Facebook Lite was designed to work in areas with slower or limited internet connections.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann quits after Kejriwal's apology to ex-min

However, the 'meek surrender' drew flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a 'letdown'.  (Photo: PTI/File)

TDP senses defeat in 2019, Andhra Pradesh will be next Tripura for us: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a huge setback as TDP broke ties with the party and exited from the NDA alliance on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

'NDA talaq talaq talaq': BJP stands for 'Break Janta Promise', says TDP

The party is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the central government. (Photo: PTI/File)

5-yr compulsory military service for new govt officers: Defence panel to Centre

It comes after the Centre told the panel that the Defence Ministry had sent a recommendation to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to make military service of five years compulsory for those aiming for direct recruitment in the central and state government services. (Photo: AP/File)

Slain T'gana ISIS militant got attracted to 'Kashmir cause' on trip to valley

Taufeeq, according to the police, keenly followed Jammu and Kashmir-based newspaper and posted anti-national messages. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham