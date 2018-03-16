search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Defeat of ego: BJP's LS tally will drop by 110 seats in 2019, says Shiv Sena

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Shiv Sena also taunted its ally, BJP, saying those who abandon their friends and 'tread the path of lies' are destined to lose.
Shiv Sena's editorial referred to the BJP's stunning victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017 as it attacked the party over its loss in the Gorakhpur byoll. (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena's editorial referred to the BJP's stunning victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017 as it attacked the party over its loss in the Gorakhpur byoll. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Terming the BJP's loss in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll a "defeat of ego and arrogance", the Shiv Sena on Friday launched a fresh salvo at its ally, saying the party's strength in the Lower House of Parliament will come down by at least 110 seats in the 2019 general elections.

The Sena also taunted its ally saying those who abandon their friends and "tread the path of lies" are destined to lose.

 

"The BJP won the tiny state of Tripura. While the party was celebrating the victory, the results of two Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh took the shine off the win. These results have created panic in the BJP camp. The party's two strongholds- Gorakhpur and Phulpur- were won by the SP," the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece- 'Saamana'.

It said that since the Modi government came to power, bypolls to 10 Lok Sabha seats were conducted, of which the BJP lost nine. "Initially, there were 282 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, but the figure has now come down to 272. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP has lost virtually every bypoll," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The editorial referred to the BJP's stunning victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017 as it attacked the party over its loss in the Gorakhpur byoll.

"Last year, the BJP set a record by winning 325 seats in UP Assembly polls. Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister, while Keshav Maurya became his deputy. Since 1991, Adityanath had never lost the Gorakhpur seat. But now, despite being the CM, his party lost. If the BJP could topple the Left government in Tripura, why couldn't it win Gorakhpur?" it asked.

In Bihar, the Araria Lok Sabha seat and the Jehanabad Assembly seat were won by the RJD, it said.

"All this shows that the BJP is losing ground," it said. "It is now clear that in 2019, the BJP will not get 280 seats. The number will come down by at least 100-110. Therefore, the BJP needs to remain grounded. Defeat is certain for those who abandon their friends and tread the path of lies. When the downfall starts, no Chanakya can stop it," it said. "

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says this is the beginning of BJP's downfall. We do not know if this is true, but what is certain is that the people who supported the party (in 2014), are now pushing it to the ground."

The party said that after the bypolls in Rajasthan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Congress should only contest bypolls now. "The BJP's loss in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll is a defeat of ego and arrogance," the Sena added.

Tags: bjp, shiv sena, uttar pradesh bypoll, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Puppy adopted by Chinese man 3 years back turns out to be a bear

The bear lived with the man for three years until forest department officials found it (Photo: YouTube)
 

World Sleep Day: 6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep

6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep on World Sleep Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Sleep Day: 5 minute trick to help you sleep faster

Researchers say that one of the main reasons we lie awake at night is because we’re worrying about things we need to do the next day. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cancer patients up to five times more likely to take their own life, says study

Notably, patients with urological cancers were particularly likely to die by suicide, with rates up to five times higher. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

Chlamydia drastically increases ovarian cancer risk in women: Study

Ovarian cancer risk high for women with Chlamydia. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cannot grant plea to ground entire fleet of Indigo's A320neo: Delhi HC

A total of 14 A320 neo aircraft fitted with a specific series of engines -- 11 are operated by IndiGo and three by GoAir -- have now been grounded. Three IndiGo planes are already on the ground following the problem. (Photo: File)

SC reserves verdict on pleas for probe into special CBI judge BH Loya's death

Special VBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

There can't be parallel inquiry by courts, Centre tells SC in PNB fraud case

The AG opposed the plea filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, who has sought an an independent probe in the PNB case and also a direction to the government to get diamond merchant Nirav Modi deported. (Photo: File)

TDP 'woken up': Jagan Mohan takes credit for no trust vote against Govt

Jagan Mohan Reddy's remark came after the TDP on Friday morning quit the NDA following the Centre's refusal to give Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS).

Ram Sethu won't be damaged in interest of nation: Centre to Supreme Court

Mythological Ram Sethu connects India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Google Earth)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham