search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Buoyed by win, Opposition begins hectic parleys

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Mar 16, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Opposition parties will invited for the meeting whose contours will be finalised by next week.
Samajwadi Party supporters celebrate their success in Phulpur and Gorakhpur bypolls in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supporters celebrate their success in Phulpur and Gorakhpur bypolls in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Buoyed by the triumphant experimental alliance of the SP-BSP that won the Gorakhpur and Phulpur the Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, hectic parleys have begun in the Opposition camp for stitching together a similar grouping for success in the 2019 general elections. Shortly after the results of the three bypolls were announced on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in the national capital. The two leaders are reported to have discussed firming up the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. 

Speculation is also rife that the Congress is trying to rope in the Trinamul through Mr Pawar, who is scheduled to meet Trinamul chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on March 27-28 in the national capital.  So far, the Trinamul chief has not shown any inclination of coming under the Congress umbrella. She has repeatedly spoken of a federal Third Front and reached out to many regional parties like the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the DMK and the TDP.
Sources said Mr Pawar is also expected to host a meeting of the Opposition parties on March 27. NCP leader Praful Patel said that the Congress and all   Opposition parties will invited for the meeting whose contours will be finalised by next week. 

 

Senior political leaders feel that the run-up to 2019 will see a tug of war between the Congress and regional parties over leadership of any Opposition alliance. After the next Lok Sabha election, the Congress is expecting a 2004-like situation when the UPA-led by it came to power. The regional parties, on the other hand, are looking at a 1996 redux when the Congress supported a United Front-led government headed by Janata Dal’s H.D. Deve Gowda.

Tags: gorakhpur bypoll, samajwadi party, congress




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: An awesome flagship done the Samsung way

The S9+ is also a reply to Apple’s ‘top-notch’ iPhone X, showing the Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer how a flagship smartphone is manufactured without unwanted notches and an open-source operating system that defines the last word in customisation.
 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TDP may quit NDA, back YSR Cong's no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said, 'If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.' (Photo: File)

Unable to trace founder of Rohini ashram that confined girls: CBI to Delhi HC

The agency has informed that Virender Dev Dixit 'is absconding and has not joined investigation and efforts are being made to trace him in Nepal,' a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said. (Photo: ANI)

Theni forest fire: Death toll mounts to 14, case filed against trekking club owner

The trekkers were caught in the forest fire in Kurangani Kozhukumalai hill ranges near Theni, some 500 kilometres away from Chennai. (Photo: File)

Haryana passes Bill allowing those guilty of raping children be hanged

The Bill also provides for making the existing criminal laws related to other sexual offences more stringent. (Photo: PTI)

It is for Iran to choose partners for Chabahar port: India on Tehran’s invite to Pak

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham