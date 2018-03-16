20-year-old Hyderabad student live streams suicide on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of ‘live’ suicide in the city, a 20-year-old ITI student committed suicide at Neredmet. Ajmer Sagar hanged himself while on a live video chat on WhatsApp with his girlfriend. The girl was seen on the video requesting him not to hang himself. The police said he was depressed after his parents rejected his relationship with his girlfriend. This is the second such ‘live’ suicide in recent times. Last month, an engineering student hanged herself while on video call with her boyfriend at Petbasheerabad.

According to the police, Sagar hailing from Rajanna Sircilla district was residing in the city with his elder sister’s family who had left for her maternal home a few days back along with her husband, leaving him alone at home.

Police found that Sagar had live streamed his suicide to his 17-year-old girlfriend and her friend through WhatsApp. Investigating officials said that though he had proposed to the minor girl, she was not willing to accept his proposal.

Moreover, his parents had also rejected his proposal and as a result, he was in depression for the past four months and had spoken about it to his family on several occasions. “The two-minute video was recorded through another supporting application on his mobile. When he walked towards his noose, his girlfriend and her friend were seen requesting him not to do so and one of them was waving at him to stop him. However, he hanged himself and died,” said an investigating police officer. A case has been registered and his mobile was seized for further investigation.