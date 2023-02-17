TPCC chief targets Telangana govt over power cuts and increasing electricity charges

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy interacted with the farmers and others during the padayatra. Having heard complaints about the power cuts and increase in electricity charges, he visited the electricity sub-station while on his way to Permandalgudem and spoke to officials. (Photo: Twitter)

Warangal: The state government is creating problems for farmers and the people in general by resorting to frequent power cuts and increasing electricity charges at regular intervals, alleged TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy here on Thursday.

After completion of the Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra in Khammam district, Revanth and other participants entered the erstwhile Warangal district in Palakurthy constituency of Jangaon district.

Revanth alleged that while Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had, on a number of occasions, boasted that the TRS government was supplying uninterrupted power for all the 24 hours to all, the ground reality was different.

“When the farmers are facing hardships with power cuts, other sections of the people are facing problems with a hike in electricity charges at regular intervals.,” he said.

When the people are unable to pay the ACD charges, the power companies are gearing up to impose FCA charges too on consumers from April 1, he alleged.

“Increasing the burden on the poor and middle class families is not fair. Along with supplying uninterrupted power to the farmers, the state government must ensure there is no more increase in the electricity charges,” he demanded.

Revanth interacted with the farmers and others during the padayatra. Having heard complaints about the power cuts and increase in electricity charges, he visited the electricity sub-station while on his way to Permandalgudem and spoke to officials.

He asked officials why they were supplying three-phase current without following proper timings. “What is the use of supplying current for just one hour and then cutting it for another hour, and what is the use of supplying it during the night hours when people are sleeping,” he asked the officials.

“There is no use supplying power during the night to the farmers. It will be better if the supply is done with proper planning at regular timings during day time. This would help the farmers to save their crops,” he suggested.

Revanth and his team will cover all the Assembly segments under the Hanmakonda Parliament segment in Warangal district.

After offering prayers at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, he started tha padayatra at Inavolu mandal of Wardhannapet constituency in Hanamkonda district on Thursday.

The padayatra started on Thursday from Inavolu mandal headquarters and headed for Perumandlagudem, Panthini, Katrala, Yellandu villages and finally reached Wardhannapet town.

Meanwhile, Teenmaar Mallanna along with his followers extended his support and participated in the Haath Se Haath Jodo pada yatra along with Revanth Reddy in Wardhannapet constituency.

Hanamkonda DCC president Naini Rajendar Reddy, former MLA Kondeti Sridhar, former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, Varada Rajeshwar, Namindla Srinivas, Satyanaryana, Venkanna, Srinivas Reddy, Gunti Kumara Swamy, Akbar, Afsar, Mallu Naik and Dasharatham were present.