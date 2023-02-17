  
Punjab CM Mann visits TS' Siddipet, impressed by reservoirs, check dams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2023, 12:50 am IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the Kondapochammasagar reservoir on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @BhagwantMann)
Hyderabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on  Thursday visited Siddipet district to see development works undertaken by the Telangana state government in Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies represented by finance minister T. Harish Rao and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

He visited the Kondapochammasagar reservoir which is part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. However, Mann’s visit to the state went off without meeting the Chief Minister.

Party sources said that Mann was on a private visit to attend a function in Hyderabad. He arrived in the city on Wednesday evening to attend the function and showed interest in visiting Siddipet. Following this, the Chief Minister directed irrigation officials to accompany him to the Kondapochammasagar reservoir.

Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar accompanied him and explained the details about the irrigation projects and check dams in Siddipet
district. Mann was impressed by reservoirs built by the Telangana state government as part of the Kaleshwaram project.

Rajat Kumar explained about Konda Pochamma reservoir that was built at a height of 618 metres from sea level. Mann also saw the massive motors being used to lift the water. He later visited a check dam built across the Kudavelly Vagu near Erravally village in Markook and the Pandavula Cheruvu, which has been developed into a mini tank bund after restoration.

Speaking to media personnel, Mann said he visited Siddipet district as part of knowledge-sharing and conveyed the same to the Chief Minister.

“I would always be happy to learn from good initiatives in any part of the world. Telangana state government has launched Basthi Dawakhanas here after examining them in New Delhi. I visited Khammam last month for the launching of the Kanti Velugu programme. It impressed me a lot and I have decided to replicate the same in Punjab.”

Mann said Telagana’s irrigation policy was a role model for the country and he would replicate the same in Punjab to improve irrigation facilities and groundwater table in Punjab.

Mann interacted with farmers at Pandavula Cheruvu and enquired how their lives had changed post the formation of Telangana state. The farmers told him that their income had increased considerably since they were getting irrigation water, free power, Rythu Bandhu etc. They told him the groundwater table had improved significantly with the construction of several reservoirs in the state and the revival of minor irrigation tanks through ‘Mission Kakatiya’ in the last eight years.

